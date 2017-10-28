South Carolina’s Allison Knight Sends Verbal to Georgia Southern

Allison Knight of Charleston, South Carolina has announced her verbal commitment to swim for Georgia Southern University beginning in the fall of 2018. Knight is a senior at James Island Charter High School and swims year-round for South Carolina Swim Club under head coach Pam Swander.

Knight is a backstroker who recently placed fifth in the 100 back (57.91) at the 2017 SCHSL 5A Championships. She was also ninth in the 100 free and led off the 14th-place James Island medley relay (27.45). Her best times in the two individual events came from this spring’s 2017 Greensboro Sectionals.

This summer, Knight updated her LCM 100/200 free and 100 fly times, dropping 1 second in the 100 free and 100 fly and 3.4 seconds in the 200 free.

Georgia Southern finished fourth in the women’s team rankings at the 2017 CCSA Championships. Knight would have helped the Eagles by scoring in the B finals of the 100 back and 200 back. She is still out of range in the free and fly, although with drops like she had in long-course season, she’ll be an asset in those events, too.

Top SCY times:

50 back – 27.45

100 back – 56.66

200 back – 2:03.83

50 free – 25.11

100 free – 54.19

100 fly – 59.56

