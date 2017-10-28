Brazilian Court Rules to Reopen Ryan Lochte’s Case

On Monday, a Brazilian judge ruled against Ryan Lochte’s lawyer’s request to terminate proceedings in his case. The decision was then forwarded to the prosecutor, who had 15 days to get the case back to court.

Today, USA Today reported that an appellate court has ruled in favor of continuing the criminal case against Lochte.

The Rio de Janeiro prosecutor’s office is asking that the case continue on its merits while an appellate court decides whether or not the charges will stand.

Ostrow said an appellate court would decide whether the charges should have been brought while prosecutors are asking the court to allow the case to continue on the merits. Lochte’s attorneys will attempt to stay that case pending ruling from the appellate court, he said.

“I’m disappointed that they’re trying to take another shot at it,” Lochte’s, Jeff Ostrow, told USA Today. “I think they should just let it die because they lost and because he didn’t do anything wrong. But for whatever reason, they want to try to save face and continue this charade, let them do what they gotta do, and we’ll continue to fight it because we believe we’re right.”

Lochte, along with Jimmy Feigen, Jack Conger and Gunnar Bentz,was involved in a gas station vandalism incident that resulted in a false robbery report during the 2016 Rio Olympic Games in August. In an interview with NBC, Lochte alleged the swimmers had been robbed at gunpoint when returning from a party in Rio. It was later confirmed that Lochte’s story had been fabricated.

Initially, Lochte was charged with falsely communicating a crime report to authorities, but it was concluded that the NBC interview didn’t constitute a false report. Additionally, because police sought an official report from Lochte (rather than him coming to them, for example), the original court determined that he could not be charged with the false report crime.

At this point, no timeline for the proceedings is clear.