Record-Breaker Will Modglin, Air Force Commit Kirsten Lee Receive Mental Attitude Awards

Will Modglin from Zionsville High School and Kirsten Lee from Carroll High School in Fort Wayne were named the recipients of the 2023 IHSAA’s Mental Attitude Awards for Indiana High School Swimming & Diving, which comes with a $1,000 scholarship presented to their respective schools’ general scholarship fund in their name.

Each year the IHSAA Executive Committee selects a senior in each sport who was nominated by their principal and coach and was determined to have best demonstrated mental attitude, scholarship, leadership and athletic ability. The scholarships are donated by Indiana Farm Bureau Insurance.

Lee, a senior commit to the U.S. Air Force Academy, finished 6th in the 100 free and 11th in the 200 free at the Indiana Girls High School State Championship earlier this month. She also swam legs of 5th-place 200 free and 400 free relays for Carroll High.

Kirsten Lee IHSAA Mental Attitude Award winner! pic.twitter.com/JBrjPpitGH — Carroll Chargers (@carrollchargers) February 11, 2023

Academically, she ranks fourth in her senior class of 573. Lee was a 2022 AP Scholar with Honor, as well as a National Merit Semifinalist for the Class of 2023. She also is a part of the National and Spanish Honor Societies and the Freshman Mentoring Program.

Kirsten is the daughter of Sonya & Brad Lee of Fort Wayne. She will be attending the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs where she will pursue her studies in Aeronautical Engineering while swimming for the Falcons’ varsity squad.

Modglin, meanwhile, is a seven-time State Champion, winning the 200 IM and 100 backstroke in each of his last three seasons of high school swimming. At this year’s meet, he broke the National High School Record in the 100 backstroke (45.08) and the State Meet Record in the 200 IM (1:43.74). He also swam on Zionsville’s State Record-setting 200 free relay.

Outside the pool, Modglin volunteers at this local church, leads swim lessons to youth in his community, and packages meals for people in need. In the classroom, Will has earned a 3.78 weighted GPA

Will is the son of Chris and Michelle Modglin of Zionsville. He will be attending Texas in the fall but is still undecided on his major.

The boys’ swimming & diving award, renamed in 1974, honors Herman F. Keller, former IHSAA assistant commissioner who served the Association from 1961-73.