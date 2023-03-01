Swimming Canada Releases Worlds, World Juniors Selection Policies

Swimming Canada has published its selection policies for the 2023 World Championships in Fukuoka, Japan and the 2023 World Junior Championships in Netanya, Israel. The former competition is set for July 23rd – July 30th while the latter is slated for September 4th – September 9th.

World Championships

World Championships Selection Policy

The primary qualifying competition for Canadian swimmers is the Canadian Swimming Trials scheduled for March 28th through April 2nd in Toronto.

Swimmers meeting or exceeding the World Aquatics ‘A’ cuts in the final of Olympic events are eligible for selection, with a maximum roster of 26 women and 26 men.

If no swimmer achieves the ‘A’ time standard, then the fastest-placed swimmer may be selected, provided they have reached the Swimming Canada secondary qualification. These secondary times are set 1% outside of the World Aquatics ‘A’ cuts.

As in the past, the High-Performance Director may, at his sole discretion, select eligible Swimmers where space remains in individual events or may select Swimmers to enhance relays.

32 swimmers represented Canada at the 2022 World Championships, including 18 women and 14 men. The nation finished 4th in the overall swimming medal table with Kylie Masse and Summer McIntosh earning individual gold medals.

World Junior Championships

World Junior Championships Selection Policy

The aforementioned Canadian Trials also serve as the primary selection event for the World Junior Championships. A maximum of 26 swimmers may be selected for the competition.

Top priority is given to swimmers who achieve the World Aquatics World Junior Championships selection time standard in the A final. Swimmers will be ranked based on their swim time as a percentage of the Swimming Canada On Track Target time.

Secondary priority will be given to swimmers who achieve a qualifying time in the Junior Final, ranked as a percentage of the On Track Target Time.

Finally, swimmers who achieve the qualifying time in either the A Final or Junior Final, who were not previously selected, shall be ranked based on their time as a percentage of the Swimming Canada On Track Target time.

Along with the United States, Australia and Great Britain, Canada did not field a squad for the 2022 World Junior Championships.