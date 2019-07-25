Rathwell Wins 200 Back On Day 1 Of Canadian Junior Championships

2019 CANADIAN JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS

An array of close races highlighted the opening day of the 2019 Canadian Junior Championships in Calgary, as the 800 free, 100 fly, 200 back and mixed free relay got things underway.

15-year-old Regan Rathwell of the GO Kingfish got her busy meet off to a good start, winning the girls’ 15-17 200 back in a time of 2:14.35, the second-fastest swim of her career behind the 2:12.39 she swam at Mel Zajac in May. Last year the now 15-year-old won the 13-14 title in this event.

Rathwell also raced in the 100 fly, taking seventh (1:02.93) while Jeanne Dahmen of Pointe-Claire won in 1:01.82 over Catherine Minic (1:01.96).

In the 13-14 category, Madisen Jacques of HYACK won in 1:02.94 over Elodie Mercure (1:03.18), while Megan Drover-Smith won the 13-14 200 back in 2:16.01.

OTHER EVENTS