Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Rathwell Wins 200 Back On Day 1 Of Canadian Junior Championships

2019 CANADIAN JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS

An array of close races highlighted the opening day of the 2019 Canadian Junior Championships in Calgary, as the 800 free, 100 fly, 200 back and mixed free relay got things underway.

15-year-old Regan Rathwell of the GO Kingfish got her busy meet off to a good start, winning the girls’ 15-17 200 back in a time of 2:14.35, the second-fastest swim of her career behind the 2:12.39 she swam at Mel Zajac in May. Last year the now 15-year-old won the 13-14 title in this event.

Rathwell also raced in the 100 fly, taking seventh (1:02.93) while Jeanne Dahmen of Pointe-Claire won in 1:01.82 over Catherine Minic (1:01.96).

In the 13-14 category, Madisen Jacques of HYACK won in 1:02.94 over Elodie Mercure (1:03.18), while Megan Drover-Smith won the 13-14 200 back in 2:16.01.

OTHER EVENTS

  • Emma Finlin of Edmonton Keyano won the girls’ 13-14 800 free in 9:17.45, improving on her previous best of 9:24.90. In the 15-17 age group, Kenna Smallegange of BAD won in 9:08.42.
  • Justin Fotherby (8:31.50) edged out Quinn Matteis (8:31.81) to win the boys’ 14-15 800, and Eric Brown of Pointe-Claire won the 16-18 event by over nine seconds in 8:18.88.
  • Fotherby earned a second medal in the 100 fly, taking second behind Benjamin Loewen (57.12) in a time of 57.75. The 16-18 event saw the top-five all get under 56 seconds, led by Patrick Hussey in 55.24.
  • Loewen also completed a double, following up his 100 fly gold with a silver in the 200 back (2:09.81) behind Carter Buck (2:07.46) of the London Aquatic Club. Hugh McNeill won the 16-18 event in 2:02.54. Last year’s winner Sebastian Somerset was third in 2:06.62.
  • Edmonton Keyano (3:40.22) triumphed over Pointe-Claire (3:40.31) in the mixed 400 free relay.

1
Leave a Reply

1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
Northern SwimParent

Live streaming can be found here: http://www.rectectv.ca

I believe it is on CBC also. Not sure if the prelims are streamed.

Here is the meet info:

http://www.swimming.ca/en/events-results/events/2019-canadian-junior-championships/

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago

About James Sutherland

James Sutherland

James formerly competed for the Laurentian Voyageurs in Sudbury, Ontario, specializing in the 200 free, back and IM. He finished up his collegiate swimming career in February of 2018, placing 11th at the OUA Championships in the 200 IM, and graduated with a bachelor's degree in economics in May. He …

Read More »

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!