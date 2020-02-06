Ranking Mondiale: Gli Uomini Con Tempi FINA Di Qualificazione Olimpica

Il Ranking Mondiale nel primo mese dell’anno olimpico può non essere in cima alle preoccupazioni dell’elite del nuoto mondiale.
E’ pur vero che essere il numero 1 al mondo può infondere la fiducia necessaria per affrontare i rispettivi trials olimpici nazionali.
Vi è infatti da sottolineare che la FINA, l’organo di governo internazionale delle discipline acquatiche, ha dettato il processo generale di qualificazione olimpica in termini di tempi limite e finestra temporale per realizzarli.
Le singole nazioni, poi, hanno un proprio regolamento.
Sono proprio i criteri ufficiali di selezione delle singole nazioni a decidere se un atleta parteciperà o meno alle Olimpiadi di Tokyo della prossima estate.
CRITERI DI SELEZIONE NAZIONALE ITALIANA
La collega Retta Race ha dunque creato una classifica molto speciale. Tenendo conto di quanto sopra precisato, vediamo quali sonno gli uomini che, nel periodo tra il 02 agosto 2019 ed il 29 gennaio 2020, hanno già nuotato il tempo indicato nella tabella A pubblicata da FINA.
Di seguito sono indicate le gare olimpiche maschili.
|
50 METRI STILE LIBERO (22.01)
|Rank
|Time
|Name
|Team
|Meeting
|Meet City
|Country
|Date
|1
|21.27
|MOROZOV Vladimir
|RUS
|FINA Swimming World Cup 2019
|Singapore
|SGP
|15/08/2019
|2
|21.56
|MANAUDOU Florent
|FRA
|22nd Luxembourg Euro Meet
|Luxembourg
|LUX
|25/01/2020
|3
|21.59
|FRATUS Bruno
|BRA
|Winter National Championships
|Atlanta
|USA
|05/12/2019
|4
|21.78
|ANDREW Michael
|USA
|FINA Swimming World Cup 2019
|Singapore
|SGP
|15/08/2019
|5
|21.81
|APPLE Zach
|USA
|Winter National Championships
|Atlanta
|USA
|05/12/2019
|6
|21.86
|GKOLOMEEV Kristian
|GRE
|FINA Champions Swim Series 2020
|Beijing
|CHN
|18/01/2020
|7
|21.92
|SHIOURA Shinri
|JPN
|FINA Swimming World Cup 2019
|Tokyo
|JPN
|2/8/2019
|8
|21.93
|MATSUI Kosuke
|JPN
|FINA Swimming World Cup 2019
|Berlin
|GER
|11/10/2019
|9
|21.97
|BUKHOV Vladyslav
|UKR
|22nd Luxembourg Euro Meet
|Luxembourg
|LUX
|25/01/2020
|9
|21.97
|CHADWICK Michael
|USA
|Winter National Championships
|Atlanta
|USA
|05/12/2019
|
11
|
21.99
|
Luca Dotto
|
ITA
|
National Winter Championships
|
Riccione
|
ITA
|
12/12/2019
|
100 METRI STILE LIBERO (48.57)
|Rank
|Time
|Name
|Team
|Meeting
|Meet City
|Country
|Date
|1
|47.69
|APPLE Zach
|USA
|Winter National Championships
|Atlanta
|USA
|07/12/2019
|2
|47.78
|GRINEV Vladislav
|RUS
|FINA Swimming World Cup 2019
|Kazan
|RUS
|02/11/2019
|3
|47.88
|MOROZOV Vladimir
|RUS
|FINA Swimming World Cup 2019
|Singapore
|SGP
|16/08/2019
|4
|47.99
|CHALMERS Kyle
|AUS
|South Australian State Championships
|Adelaide
|AUS
|21/02/2020
|5
|48.15
|PIERONI Blake
|USA
|FINA Swimming World Cup 2019
|Singapore
|SGP
|16/08/2019
|
6
|
48.22
|
Alessandro Miressi
|
ITA
|
National Winter Championships
|
Riccione
|
ITA
|
13/12/2019
|
7
|
48.38
|
Ivano Vendrame
|
ITA
|
National Winter Championships
|
Riccione
|
ITA
|
13/12/2019
|8
|48.41
|VEKOVISHCHEV Mikhail
|RUS
|FINA Swimming World Cup 2019
|Kazan
|RUS
|02/11/2019
|9
|48.45
|FARRIS Dean
|USA
|Winter National Championships
|Atlanta
|USA
|07/12/2019
|9
|48.45
|SZABO SZEBASZTIAN
|HUN
|FINA Swimming World Cup 2019
|Tokyo
|JPN
|3/8/2019
|11
|48.48
|FERREIRA JUNIOR Marco Antonio
|BRA
|Campeonato Brasileiro
|Sao Jose
|BRA
|07/09/2019
|
12
|
48.52
|
Santo Condorelli
|
ITA
|
FINA Swimming World Cup 2019
|
Tokyo
|
JPN
|
3/8/2019
|13
|48.55
|GROUSSET Maxime
|FRA
|International Meeting of Hortillons
|Amiens
|FRA
|22/12/2019
|
200 METRI STILE LIBERO (1:47.02)
|Rank
|Time
|Name
|Team
|Meeting
|City
|Meet Country
|Date
|1
|01:44.38
|RAPSYS Danas
|LTU
|FINA Swimming World Cup 2019
|Singapore
|SGP
|16/08/2019
|2
|01:45.55
|SUN Yang
|CHN
|FINA Champions Swim Series 2020
|Beijing
|CHN
|18/01/2020
|3
|01:45.77
|KOZMA Dominik
|HUN
|FINA Swimming World Cup 2019
|Tokyo
|JPN
|4/8/2019
|4
|01:45.82
|MATSUMOTO Katsuhiro
|JPN
|Kitajima Cup
|Tokyo
|JPN
|24/01/2020
|5
|01:45.92
|HAAS Townley
|USA
|Winter National Championships
|Atlanta
|USA
|06/12/2019
|6
|01:46.54
|JI Xinjie
|CHN
|CISM Military World Games
|Wuhan
|CHN
|19/20/2019
|7
|01:46.61
|VEKOVISHCHEV Mikhail
|RUS
|FINA Swimming World Cup 2019
|Kazan
|RUS
|03/11/2019
|8
|01:46.62
|PIERONI Blake
|USA
|FINA Swimming World Cup 2019
|Tokyo
|JPN
|4/8/2019
|9
|01:46.76
|APPLE Zach
|USA
|Winter National Championships
|Atlanta
|USA
|06/12/2019
|10
|01:46.99
|STJEPANOVIC Velimir
|SRB
|22nd Luxembourg Euro Meet
|Luxembourg
|LUX
|26/01/2020
|
400 METRI STILE LIBERO (3:46.78)
|Rank
|Time
|Name
|Team
|Meeting
|Meet City
|Country
|Date
|1
|03:43.91
|RAPSYS Danas
|LTU
|FINA Swimming World Cup 2019
|Jinan
|CHN
|8/8/2019
|2
|03:44.07
|SUN Yang
|CHN
|FINA Champions Swim Series 2020
|Shenzen
|CHN
|15/01/2020
|3
|03:46.57
|COSTA Guilherme
|BRA
|Winter National Championships
|Atlanta
|USA
|05/12/2019
|
800 METRI STILE LIBERO (7:54.31)
|Rank
|Time
|Name
|Team
|Meet Name
|Meeting City
|Meet Country
|Date
|1
|07:47.37
|COSTA Guilherme
|BRA
|Winter National Championships
|Atlanta
|USA
|04/12/2019
|
2
|
07:48.56
|
Gregorio Paltrinieri
|
National Winter Championships
|
Riccione
|
ITA
|
14/12/2019
|3
|07:48.90
|ROMANCHUK Mykhailo
|UKR
|22nd Luxembourg Euro Meet
|Luxembourg
|LUX
|25/01/2020
|4
|07:49.05
|JERVIS Daniel
|GBR
|22nd Luxembourg Euro Meet
|Luxembourg
|LUX
|25/01/2020
|5
|07:49.76
|WILIMOVSKY Jordan
|USA
|Winter National Championships
|Atlanta
|USA
|04/12/2019
|6
|07:51.53
|GROTHE Zane
|USA
|Winter National Championships
|Atlanta
|USA
|04/12/2019
|
7
|
07:51.93
|
Gabriele Detti
|
ITA
|
National Winter Championships
|
Riccione
|
ITA
|
13/12/2019
|8
|07:54.29
|FINKE Robert
|USA
|Winter National Championships
|Atlanta
|USA
|04/12/2019
|
1500 METRI STILE LIBERO (15:00.99)
|Rank
|Time
|Name
|Team
|Meeting
|Meet City
|Meeting Country
|Date
|
1
|
14:42.66
|
Gregorio Paltrinieri
|
ITA
|
National Winter Championships
|
Riccione
|
ITA
|
14/12/2019
|2
|14:51.61
|ROMANCHUK Mykhailo
|UKR
|FINA Swimming World Cup 2019
|Doha
|QAT
|08/11/2019
|3
|14:55.49
|COSTA Guilherme
|BRA
|Winter National Championships
|Atlanta
|USA
|07/12/2019
|4
|14:57.83
|WELLBROCK Florian
|GER
|FINA Swimming World Cup 2019
|Budapest
|HUN
|05/10/2019
|5
|14:57.90
|JERVIS Daniel
|GBR
|22nd Luxembourg Euro Meet
|Luxembourg
|LUX
|24/01/2020
|6
|14:58.14
|NGUYEN Huy Hoang
|VIE
|30th South East Asian Games
|New Park City
|PHI
|05/12/2019
|7
|14:58.30
|MICKA Jan
|CZE
|FINA Swimming World Cup 2019
|Doha
|QAT
|08/11/2019
|8
|14:59.88
|GYURTA Gergely
|HUN
|FINA Swimming World Cup 2019
|Doha
|QAT
|08/11/2019
|9
|15:00.45
|IPSEN Anton
|DEN
|Flanders Swimming Cup
|Antwerpen
|BEL
|19/01/2020
|
100 METRI DORSO (53.85)
|Rank
|Time
|Name
|Team
|Meeting Name
|Meet City
|Meeting Country
|Date
|1
|52.59
|IRIE Ryosuke
|JPN
|Kitajima Cup
|Tokyo
|JPN
|24/01/2020
|2
|52.97
|XU Jiayu
|CHN
|FINA Champions Swim Series 2020
|Beijing
|CHN
|18/01/2020
|3
|53.14
|CASAS Shane
|USA
|Art Adamson Invitational
|College Station
|USA
|22/11/2019
|4
|53.54
|GREVERS Matt
|USA
|FINA Champions Swim Series 2020
|Shenzen
|CHN
|14/01/2020
|5
|53.68
|BOHUS Richard
|HUN
|XIII Gyor Open
|Gyor
|HUN
|20/12/2019
|6
|53.76
|TARASEVICH Grigory
|RUS
|FINA Swimming World Cup 2019
|Kazan
|RUS
|03/11/2019
|6
|53.76
|LARKIN Mitch
|AUS
|FINA Swimming World Cup 2019
|Tokyo
|JPN
|4/8/2019
|8
|53.79
|QUAH Zheng Wen
|SGP
|30th South East Asian Games
|New Park City
|PHI
|04/12/2019
|
9
|
53.80
|
Thomas Ceccon
|
ITA
|
22nd Luxembourg Euro Meet
|
Luxembourg
|
LUX
|
24/01/2020
|
10
|
53.85
|
Simone Sabbioni
|
ITA
|
National Winter Championships
|
Riccione
|
ITA
|
13/12/2019
|
200 METRI DORSO (1:57.50)
|Rank
|Time
|Name
|Team
|Meeting Name
|Meet City
|Meeting Country
|Date
|1
|01:55.35
|IRIE Ryosuke
|JPN
|Kitajima Cup
|Tokyo
|JPN
|24/01/2020
|2
|01:55.97
|LARKIN Mitch
|AUS
|FINA Swimming World Cup 2019
|Tokyo
|JPN
|2/8/2019
|3
|01:56.37
|PEBLEY Jacob
|USA
|FINA Swimming World Cup 2019
|Tokyo
|JPN
|2/8/2019
|4
|01:56.39
|SUNAMA Keita
|JPN
|FINA Swimming World Cup 2019
|Tokyo
|JPN
|2/8/2019
|
5
|
01:56.47
|
Matteo Restivo
|
ITA
|
National Winter Championships
|
Riccione
|
ITA
|
14/12/2019
|6
|01:56.48
|TELEGDY Adam
|HUN
|XIII Gyor Open
|Gyor
|HUN
|19/12/2019
|
7
|
01:56.58
|
Luca Mencarini
|
ITA
|
National Winter Championships
|
Riccione
|
ITA
|
14/12/2019
|8
|01:56.88
|LI Guangyuan
|CHN
|CISM Military World Games
|Wuhan
|CHN
|19/10/2019
|9
|01:57.04
|REID Chris
|RSA
|Winter National Championships
|Atlanta
|USA
|07/12/2019
|
100 METRI RANA (59.93)
|Rank
|Time
|Name
|Team
|Meet Name
|Meeting City
|Meet Country
|Date
|1
|58.61
|KAMMINGA Arno
|NED
|FINA Champions Swim Series 2020
|Shenzen
|CHN
|14/01/2020
|2
|58.73
|SHYMANOVICH Ilya
|BLR
|FINA Swimming World Cup 2019
|Tokyo
|JPN
|2/8/2019
|
3
|
58.75
|
Nicolo Martinenghi
|
National Winter Championships
|
Riccione
|
ITA
|
12/12/2019
|4
|58.83
|YAN Zibei
|CHN
|FINA Champions Swim Series 2020
|Beijing
|CHN
|18/01/2020
|5
|58.93
|WILSON Andrew
|USA
|FINA Swimming World Cup 2019
|Singapore
|SGP
|16/08/2019
|6
|58.94
|CHUPKOV Anton
|RUS
|FINA Swimming World Cup 2019
|Kazan
|RUS
|01/11/2019
|7
|59.01
|KOSEKI Yasuhiro
|JPN
|FINA Swimming World Cup 2019
|Tokyo
|JPN
|2/8/2019
|8
|59.36
|BALANDIN Dmitriy
|KAZ
|Winter National Championships
|Atlanta
|USA
|06/12/2019
|9
|59.56
|WANG Lizhuo
|CHN
|FINA Swimming World Cup 2019
|Jinan
|CHN
|8/8/2019
|
10
|
59.58
|
Federico Poggio
|
ITA
|
National Winter Championships
|
Riccione
|
ITA
|
12/12/2019
|11
|59.62
|WILBY James
|GBR
|Northampton Swimming Club Winter Festival
|Corby
|GBR
|20/12/2019
|12
|59.63
|QIN Haiyang
|CHN
|FINA Swimming World Cup 2019
|Jinan
|CHN
|2/8/2019
|13
|59.71
|SILADI Caba
|SRB
|FINA Swimming World Cup 2019
|Berlin
|GER
|11/10/2019
|
14
|
59.80
|
Fabio Scozzoli
|
ITA
|
National Winter Championships
|
Riccione
|
ITA
|
12/12/2019
|15
|59.81
|MILLER Cody
|USA
|Winter National Championships
|Atlanta
|USA
|06/12/2019
|16
|59.83
|STUBBLETY-COOK Zac
|AUS
|Queensland Championships
|Brisbane
|AUS
|14/12/2019
|17
|59.84
|YAMANAKA Yoshiki
|JPN
|FINA Swimming World Cup 2019
|Tokyo
|JPN
|2/8/2019
|18
|59.85
|LIMA Felipe
|BRA
|FINA Swimming World Cup 2019
|Doha
|QAT
|07/11/2019
|19
|59.89
|PACKARD Jake
|AUS
|South Australian State Championships
|Adelaide
|AUS
|21/01/2020
|20
|59.90
|SAKCI Huseyin
|TUR
|Turkish Turkcell LCM National Team Selection Meet
|Istanbul
|TUR
|24/12/2019
|
200 METRI RANA (2:10.35)
|Rank
|Time
|Name
|Team
|Meet Name
|Meeting City
|Meet Country
|Date
|1
|02:07.28
|STUBBLETY-COOK Zac
|AUS
|Queensland Championships
|Brisbane
|AUS
|14/12/2019
|2
|02:07.58
|SATO Shoma
|JPN
|Kitajima Cup
|Tokyo
|JPN
|24/01/2020
|3
|02:07.71
|CHUPKOV Anton
|RUS
|FINA Swimming World Cup 2019
|Kazan
|RUS
|03/11/2019
|4
|02:07.77
|WILSON Andrew
|USA
|FINA Swimming World Cup 2019
|Tokyo
|JPN
|4/8/2019
|5
|02:07.86
|WATANABE Ippei
|JPN
|Kitajima Cup
|Tokyo
|JPN
|24/01/2020
|6
|02:07.96
|KAMMINGA Arno
|NED
|FINA Swimming World Cup 2019
|Budapest
|HUN
|06/10/2019
|7
|02:08.41
|QIN Haiyang
|CHN
|CISM Military World Games
|Wuhan
|CHN
|19/20/2019
|8
|02:08.49
|KOSEKI Yasuhiro
|JPN
|FINA Swimming World Cup 2019
|Tokyo
|JPN
|4/8/2019
|9
|02:08.98
|SETO Daiya
|JPN
|Tokyo Open
|Tokyo
|JPN
|21/11/2019
|10
|02:09.67
|MILLER Cody
|USA
|Winter National Championships
|Atlanta
|USA
|07/12/2019
|11
|02:09.71
|BALANDIN Dmitriy
|KAZ
|Winter National Championships
|Atlanta
|USA
|07/12/2019
|
12
|
02:09.73
|
Edoardo Giorgetti
|
ITA
|
National Winter Championships
|
Riccione
|
ITA
|
14/12/2019
|13
|02:09.81
|KOCH Marco
|GER
|FINA Champions Swim Series 2020
|Shenzen
|CHN
|15/01/2020
|14
|02:09.86
|CHO Sungjae
|KOR
|FINA Swimming World Cup 2019
|Kazan
|RUS
|03/11/2019
|15
|02:09.89
|ZHANG Ruixuan
|CHN
|FINA Swimming World Cup 2019
|Berlin
|GER
|13/10/2019
|16
|02:10.05
|MURA Ryuya
|JPN
|FINA Swimming World Cup 2019
|Tokyo
|USA
|4/8/2019
|17
|02:10.17
|ROY Daniel
|USA
|Winter National Championships
|Atlanta
|USA
|07/12/2019
|18
|02:10.34
|LICON Will
|USA
|TYR Pro Swim Series
|Knoxville
|USA
|18/01/2020
|
100 metri farfalla (51.96)
|Rank
|Time
|Name
|Team
|Meet Name
|Meeting City
|Meet Country
|Date
|1
|51.11
|ISHIKAWA Shinnosuke
|JPN
|Japan Inter-College Swimming Competition
|Tokyo
|JPN
|07/09/2019
|2
|51.26
|IRVINE Grant
|AUS
|FINA Swimming World Cup 2019
|Singapore
|SGP
|15/08/2019
|3
|51.27
|MILAK Kristof
|HUN
|FINA Swimming World Cup 2019
|Budapest
|HUN
|04/10/2019
|4
|51.28
|SZABO Szebasztian
|HUN
|FINA Swimming World Cup 2019
|Singapore
|SGP
|15/08/2019
|5
|51.34
|SELISKAR Andrew
|USA
|FINA Swimming World Cup 2019
|Tokyo
|JPN
|2/8/2019
|6
|51.56
|VEKOVISHCHEV Mikhail
|RUS
|FINA Swimming World Cup 2019
|Kazan
|RUS
|01/11/2019
|7
|51.70
|LE CLOS Chad
|RSA
|FINA Swimming World Cup 2019
|Doha
|QAT
|07/11/2019
|8
|51.71
|TEMPLE Matthew
|AUS
|FINA Champions Swim Series 2020
|Beijing
|CHN
|19/01/2020
|9
|51.73
|MINAKOV Andrei
|RUS
|FINA Champions Swim Series 2020
|Shenzen
|CHN
|15/01/2020
|10
|51.84
|SCHOOLING Joseph
|SGP
|30th South East Asian Games
|New Park City
|PHI
|06/12/2019
|11
|51.86
|ANDREW Michael
|USA
|FINA Swimming World Cup 2019
|Kazan
|RUS
|01/11/2019
|12
|51.87
|QUAH Zheng Wen
|SGP
|30th South East Asian Games
|New Park City
|PHI
|06/12/2019
|13
|51.89
|MARTINEZ Luis Carlos
|GUA
|Winter National Championships
|Atlanta
|USA
|06/12/2019
|13
|51.89
|SETO Daiya
|JPN
|Kitajima Cup
|Tokyo
|JPN
|24/01/2020
|15
|51.92
|FRANKEL Tomer
|ISR
|Swimcup Amsterdam
|Amsterdam
|NED
|15/12/2019
|
200 METRI FARFALLA (1:56.48)
|Rank
|Time
|Name
|Team
|Meet Name
|Meeting City
|Meet Country
|Date
|1
|01:52.53
|SETO Daiya
|JPN
|FINA Champions Swim Series 2020
|Beijing
|CHN
|18/01/2020
|2
|01:53.75
|MILAK Kristof
|HUN
|Tokyo Open
|Tokyo
|JPN
|21/11/2019
|
3
|
01:55.11
|
Federico Burdisso
|
ITA
|
National Winter Championships
|
Riccione
|
ITA
|
13/12/2019
|4
|01:55.17
|KENDERESI Tamas
|HUN
|FINA Champions Swim Series 2020
|Shenzen
|CHN
|14/01/2020
|5
|01:55.25
|HOROMURA Nao
|JPN
|FINA Swimming World Cup 2019
|Tokyo
|JPN
|3/8/2019
|6
|01:55.48
|SAKAI Masato
|JPN
|Tokyo Open
|Tokyo
|JPN
|21/11/2019
|7
|01:55.53
|TANAKA Daiki
|CLB
|Japan Inter-College Swimming Competition
|Tokyo
|JPN
|06/09/2019
|8
|01:55.60
|URLANDO Luca
|USA
|Winter National Championships
|Atlanta
|USA
|07/12/2019
|9
|01:55.72
|WANG Kuan-Hung
|TPE
|2019 National Games
|Taoyuan
|TPE
|21/10/2019
|10
|01:55.94
|IRVINE Grant
|AUS
|FINA Swimming World Cup 2019
|Jinan
|CHN
|9/8/2019
|11
|01:56.26
|HARTING Zach
|USA
|FINA Swimming World Cup 2019
|Tokyo
|JPN
|06/09/2019
|12
|01:56.33
|TERADA Takumi
|CLB
|Japan Inter-College Swimming Competition
|Tokyo
|JPN
|06/09/2019
|
200 METRI MISTI (1:59.67)
|Rank
|Time
|Name
|Team
|Meet Name
|Meeting City
|Meet Country
|Date
|1
|01:55.55
|SETO Daiya
|JPN
|FINA Champions Swim Series 2020
|Beijing
|CHN
|18/01/2020
|2
|01:56.25
|WANG Shun
|CHN
|CISM Military World Games
|Wuhan
|CHN
|19/10/2019
|3
|01:56.79
|QIN Haiyang
|CHN
|CISM Military World Games
|Wuhan
|CHN
|19/10/2019
|4
|01:57.06
|LARKIN Mitch
|AUS
|FINA Swimming World Cup 2019
|Tokyo
|JPN
|3/8/2019
|5
|01:57.28
|KALISZ Chase
|USA
|Winter National Championships
|Atlanta
|USA
|5/12/2019
|6
|01:57.59
|DESPLANCHES Jeremy
|CLB
|22nd Luxembourg Euro Meet
|Luxembourg
|LUX
|26/01/2020
|7
|01:57.59
|FOSTER Carson
|USA
|Winter National Championships
|Atlanta
|USA
|05/12/2019
|8
|01:58.54
|CASAS Shane
|USA
|Art Adamson Invitational
|College Station
|USA
|23/11/2019
|9
|01:58.73
|GONZALEZ Hugo
|ESP
|Swimcup Amsterdam
|Amsterdam
|NED
|15/12/2019
|10
|01:58.89
|LOCHTE Ryan
|USA
|Winter National Championships
|Atlanta
|USA
|05/12/2019
|11
|01:58.92
|HEINTZ Philip
|GER
|22nd Luxembourg Euro Meet
|Luxembourg
|LUX
|26/01/2020
|12
|01:59.02
|ANDREW Michael
|USA
|FINA Swimming World Cup 2019
|Budapest
|HUN
|05/10/2019
|13
|01:59.04
|PRENOT Josh
|JPN
|FINA Swimming World Cup 2019
|Tokyo
|JPN
|3/8/2019
|14
|01:59.14
|RAPSYS Danas
|LTU
|FINA Swimming World Cup 2019
|Singapore
|SGP
|16/08/2019
|15
|01:59.27
|IKARI Yuki
|JPN
|Japan Inter-College Swimming Competition
|Tokyo
|JPN
|07/09/2019
|16
|01:59.28
|SUNAMA Keita
|JPN
|FINA Swimming World Cup 2019
|Doha
|QAT
|08/11/2019
|17
|01:59.30
|UCHIYAMA Takumi
|JPN
|Japan Inter-College Swimming Competition
|Tokyo
|JPN
|07/09/2019
|18
|01:59.35
|HAGINO Kosuke
|JPN
|Tokyo Open
|Tokyo
|JPN
|21/11/2019
|19
|01:59.40
|MIYAMOTO Ippei
|JPN
|Japan Inter-College Swimming Competition
|Tokyo
|JPN
|07/09/2019
|20
|01:59.45
|POLONSKY Ron
|ISR
|Swimcup Amsterdam
|Amsterdam
|NED
|15/12/2019
|21
|01:59.47
|STEWART Samuel Wesley
|USA
|Winter National Championships
|Atlanta
|USA
|05/12/2019
|
400 METRI MISTI (4:15.84)
|Rank
|Time
|Name
|Team
|Meet Name
|Meeting City
|Meet Country
|Date
|1
|04:13.07
|KALISZ Chase
|USA
|Winter National Championships
|Atlanta
|USA
|06/12/2019
|2
|04:13.83
|IKARI Yuki
|JPN
|Japan Inter-College Swimming Competition
|Tokyo
|JPN
|08/09/2019
|3
|04:13.94
|MIYAMOTO Ippei
|JPN
|Japan Inter-College Swimming Competition
|Tokyo
|JPN
|08/09/2019
|4
|04:14.76
|FOSTER Carson
|USA
|Winter National Championships
|Atlanta
|USA
|06/12/2019
|5
|04:15.12
|KNIPPING Arjan
|NED
|Swimcup Amsterdam
|Amsterdam
|NED
|14/12/2019
|6
|04:15.17
|HOLLO Balazs
|HUN
|FINA Swimming World Cup 2019
|Doha
|QAT
|09/11/2019
|7
|04:15.32
|VERRASZTO David
|HUN
|FINA Swimming World Cup 2019
|Budapest
|HUN
|06/10/2019
|8
|04:15.74
|PONS RAMON Joan Lluis
|ESP
|Swimcup Amsterdam
|Amsterdam
|NED
|14/12/2019
