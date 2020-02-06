Destro Machines Releases the All New ‘Power Station’ for Swim Training

The Power Station™ by Destro Machines is the first ever low-cost, high quality resistance machine for the swimming community. Our patent pending system allows coaches and athletes to train with higher levels of resistance than ever before. This machine was designed specifically to meet the needs of a multitude of swim programs.

During our Pre-Order sale we are offering an all-time low price, this price will not be available again after March 2nd, 2020.

Division I College Teams:

The small footprint reduces the physical space required over traditional towers making it possible to have 2 buckets behind each lane across an entire pool

Just two screws allow the entire pulley and belt system to be removed and stored for large meets

The highest levels of resistance available anywhere

Smaller College Teams, Large Clubs, Large High Schools:

The low cost means that it is now possible to purchase enough buckets to train an entire relay, group, or even team

Quick and simple installation options make the job easy for building or maintenance departments

National, Professional, And Olympic Teams:

The modular mounting allows temporary mounting and transport for training trips, airplanes, and meets

The lightweight and small package allows for quick setup and tear down

The 50m & 25m options allow resistance training in any size pool

Small Clubs & Clubs That Don’t Own A Pool

The low cost finally makes buckets affordable for any team

The modular mounting holes allow for the bracket to be temporarily mounted to nearby stable railings

Universal Benefits

Rust Proof

Mounting Points for stretch cords, bands, tubes, bars, and more

Selectable Pulley Ratios allow for a variety of mounting heights, resistances, and options.

High top pulley means absolutely no rope kicking

Marine Grade Ultra Performance Racing Pulleys

Marine Grade Ultra Performance Racing Rope

The longest lifespan of any resistance system

About Destro Machines

Destro Machines is a family and swimmer owned company. We were founded in 2015 when we realized that swimmers and coaches were lacking the effective and affordable training technology required for them to reach their goals. Our team of engineers, has spent years working with Division I College and top tier highschool programs to develop equipment that’s not only less expensive, but also more effective than any other available.

Courtesy: Destro Machines, a SwimSwam partner.