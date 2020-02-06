2020 Georgia HS Swimming & Diving State Championships Preview

The 2020 Georgia HS Swimming & Diving State Championships will be held Feb. 6-8 at the McAuley Aquatic Center at Georgia Tech.

The meet breaks up into divisions for scoring. The divisions are already set based on size of school, with division 6-7A being the largest schools while 1-5A are smaller.

All swimmers must hit a time standard from a list qualification times in order to compete in the meet. Swimmers are allotted at max four swims (two individuals and two relays).

Division 6-7A

2019 Boys Champions: Brookwood (7A), Johns Creek (6A)

2019 Girls Champions: Brookwood (7A), Centennial (6A)

The Brookwood boys team looks to make it four championships in a row, while the Brookwood girls go after the three peat for 7A

Georgia commit and and Winter Junior East champion, Jake Magahey , aims to three peat in the 200 and 500 freestyle

Nate Stoffle (older brother Aidan swims for Auburn) aims to be the top scorer for Brookwood boys, while younger sister and freshman Samantha Stoffle does the same for the girls team

Adrian Iannamico Andrew Simmons was a big loss for Johns Creek, last year’s champion in the 100 backstroke, but Dynamo Swim Club’s own looks to fill in

North Carolina Commit, Katharine Ward , looks to repeat in the 200 IM while leading the Centennial girls to another 6A championship.

Number two Georgia ranked recruit of 2020, Adeline Farrington (Johns Creek), looks to defend her title in the 100 Breaststroke against number two of class of 2021 Alicia Henry (Alpharetta)

Top Georgia recruit of 2021, Abby McCulloh (Parkview), aims to repeat in the 200 and 500 free

Division 1-5A

2019 Boys Champions: Westminster (A-3A), St. Pius (4-5A)

2019 Girls Champions: Westminster (A-3A), Chamblee (4-5A)

St. Pius and Westminster boys both look to three peat after the the championships were divided into A-3A and 4-5A scoring back in 2018

Westminster girls look to three peat while Chamblee high school try to defend last year’s title

Conner Hinkes returns as the top scorer for Westminster boys and looks to improve on his finishes from last year in the 50 and 100 free respectively

returns as the top scorer for Westminster boys and looks to improve on his finishes from last year in the 50 and 100 free respectively Junior Henry Halloran is the returning top point scorer for St. Pius as he leads his team in swimming the 200 IM and 500 free

is the returning top point scorer for St. Pius as he leads his team in swimming the 200 IM and 500 free University of Georgia verbal commit, Mitchell Norton (Mount Paran Christian), was the only non-senior boy swimmer to win an event last year as he looks to repeat in the 200 free

(Mount Paran Christian), was the only non-senior boy swimmer to win an event last year as he looks to repeat in the 200 free Gigi Johnson returns as the top scorer for Westminster girls and aims to be the repeat champion in both the 200 IM and 100 breaststroke

returns as the top scorer for Westminster girls and aims to be the repeat champion in both the 200 IM and 100 breaststroke Sophomore Kyla Maloney returns as the top scorer for Chamblee and aims to score crucial points for her team in the 200 free and 100 back

Diving will start and be completed on Thursday, February 6th with 1-5A schools at 9:00 a.m. and 6-7A at 3:00 p.m. The swimming events will begin Friday, February 7th with preliminaries for 1-5A at 9:00 a.m. and 6-7A at 6:00 p.m. Then the meet concludes with finals starting at 11:00 a.m. for 1-5A schools and 6:00 p.m. for 6-7A on Saturday, February 8th.

