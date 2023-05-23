Racer X Aquatics Power Set with Chutes, Chords, Buckets, + More | Practice + Pancakes

SwimSwam took a visit to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where we filmed with Racer X Aquatics. On this Thursday afternoon, head coach Jim Skirboll was leading his top group through a lot of shorter resistance paired with lots of underwater work. View the full main set below:
- 6×25 Fins + Chute, 15y UW then Fly :45
- 6×25 Fins Underwater :45
- 6×25
- O) UW dolphin w/ Kickboard :45
- E) Kick FAST Last 5y UW :45
4x Fins
- 4×25 FAST Fly :25
- 1:00 Rest
- 25 EZ Kick w/ Board :30
- 25 UW FAST w/ Board 1:00
4x Fins (2x Towers, 2x Chords)
- 4×50 Towers/Chords 1:20
- 75/50 EZ
- Rd 1/3 100 OTB No Fins
- Rd 2/4 50 ITB W/ Fins