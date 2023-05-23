Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Racer X Aquatics Power Set with Chutes, Chords, Buckets, + More | Practice + Pancakes

SwimSwam took a visit to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where we filmed with Racer X Aquatics. On this Thursday afternoon, head coach Jim Skirboll was leading his top group through a lot of shorter resistance paired with lots of underwater work. View the full main set below:

  • 6×25 Fins + Chute, 15y UW then Fly :45
  • 6×25 Fins Underwater :45
  • 6×25
    • O) UW dolphin w/ Kickboard :45
    • E) Kick FAST Last 5y UW :45

4x Fins

  • 4×25 FAST Fly :25
  • 1:00 Rest
  • 25 EZ Kick w/ Board :30
  • 25 UW FAST w/ Board 1:00

4x Fins (2x Towers, 2x Chords)

  • 4×50 Towers/Chords 1:20
  • 75/50 EZ
  • Rd 1/3 100 OTB No Fins
  • Rd 2/4 50 ITB W/ Fins

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!