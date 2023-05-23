Why 5-Time Olympic Gold Medalist Nathan Adrian Likes The FINIS Smart Goggle

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges, Garrett McCaffrey, and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

Nathan Adrian, 5-time Olympic champion and the co-founder of AC Swim Club, has a lot of swim fans wondering if he’s fully retired. Nathan has the talent to be competitive on the world stage, and he’s clearly prioritizing training. Whether he’s focused on training because he heads AC Swim Club or because the Olympic pool is calling him remains a bit of a mystery. Right now he’s enjoying the Olympic glow in retirement and fatherhood, and he’s found some swim-tech he’s love, the FINIS Smart Goggle. In this podcast Nathan breaks down what he likes about the FINIS Smart Goggle and why.

Nathan says:

“I love being able to look over in my peripheral vision and seeing where I am at within a length. I don’t have to look up or look at a clock and get all out of line — or mess up my stroke.”

“After every single repeat I get my time down to the tenth of a second.”

“I like being able to go back and look at my metrics, see my stroke rate, stroke count, and times for everything I did at practice.”

