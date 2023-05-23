Daily Swim Coach Workout #892

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: In-Season Recovery

Target age group: 19-22 years old

Target level: National/ Collegiate Level

Weeks until target meet: 18 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

2 x 200 pink pull @ 3:00

4 x 100 free pink/red/blue/blue [des to best you can @ 0:15 rest]

2 x 200 pink back

4 x 100 choice red/blue [each one is best you can go for today]

175 pink choice [rest 0:10]

75 choice [no free. Des round 1-4 to best you can. Go right into pink] pink

175 pink choice [rest 0:10]

75 choice [no free. Des round 1-4 to best you can. Go right into pink] red

175 pink choice [rest 0:10]

75 choice [no free. Des round 1-4 to best you can. Go right into pink] blue

175 pink choice rest [0:10]

75 choice [no free. Des round 1-4 to best you can] blue

3 x through

150 choice pink/red/blue [build within the 150 to best you can for today. ]

100 white choice [rest 0:10]

2 x through

4 x 50 chk kick spk [all best you can for today. All 4 must be same kick. Rest 0:10]

100 white choice

150 white choice

