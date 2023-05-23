Daily Swim Coach Workout #892

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: In-Season Recovery
- Target age group: 19-22 years old
- Target level: National/ Collegiate Level
- Weeks until target meet: 18 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
The Workout
2 x 200 pink pull @ 3:00
4 x 100 free pink/red/blue/blue [des to best you can @ 0:15 rest]
2 x 200 pink back
4 x 100 choice red/blue [each one is best you can go for today]
175 pink choice [rest 0:10]
75 choice [no free. Des round 1-4 to best you can. Go right into pink] pink
175 pink choice [rest 0:10]
75 choice [no free. Des round 1-4 to best you can. Go right into pink] red
175 pink choice [rest 0:10]
75 choice [no free. Des round 1-4 to best you can. Go right into pink] blue
175 pink choice rest [0:10]
75 choice [no free. Des round 1-4 to best you can] blue
3 x through
150 choice pink/red/blue [build within the 150 to best you can for today. ]
100 white choice [rest 0:10]
2 x through
4 x 50 chk kick spk [all best you can for today. All 4 must be same kick. Rest 0:10]
100 white choice
150 white choice
Coach Notes
The swim coach was asked to define any shorthand he or she used in this workout. Their notes should provide some additional context to this swimming workout.
ALL DESCENDING IS TO THE BEST YOU CAN NOT THE COLOR. It had been a few rough days giving the swimmers a chance to recover. IF they are feeling good they can descend faster, if they feel rough then just move so feel good for tomorrow.
Guy Gniotczynski
Head Swim Coach, YMCA at Pabst Farms and Carroll University
