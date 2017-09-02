Race An Olympian For Hurricane Harvey Relief

Braden Keith
by Braden Keith

September 02nd, 2017

The Fitter & Faster Swim Tour is putting together a fundraiser event to benefit those impacted by Hurricane Harvey in southeast Texas. The event, will feature Texas-connected Olympians Cammile Adams, a Houston native and Texas A&M alumnus, and Clark Smith is a graduate of Texas.

Both swimmers competed at the 2016 Olympics, where Smith won a gold as a prelims swimmer on the American 800 free relay and Adams was 4th in the 200 fly. Adams also swam the 200 fly at the 2012 Olympics, finishing 5th,

The event will deviate from Fitter & Faster’s typical clinic format and instead will include a Q&A between the athletes and parents about regimen, diet, nutrition, and recovery tactics. Swimmers will also have the opportunity to race Cammile or Clark – which is among the highlights of most Fitter & Faster events.

After the racing, Clark and Camille will be available for photographs and autographs.

The minimum donation will be $50, with an opportunity to donate more. The event will take place at Westside High School in Houston.

