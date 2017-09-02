Bob Bowman updates us on MP in 30 Seconds (Video)

Between being the head coach of the Arizona State Men’s and Women’s swimming and diving programs, recently revealing his Bob Bowman Sun Devil Swim Camps, and being a major part of the MP brand, I don’t understand when Bob Bowman sleeps.

The MP brand was revealed in 2014, and it has been growing at a strong rate ever since. Bowman seems optimistic about the company’s trajectory, and how it will grow in the future, even with it’s key ingredient and namesake, Michael Phelps, seemingly staying in retirement after a big announcement of his own, a second child.