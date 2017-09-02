Battle with ASU is 1 of 2 Away Dual Meets on FSU’s Schedule

The Florida State Seminoles have announced their swimming and diving schedule for the 2017-18 season. In their 2nd season under Head Coach Neal Studd, FSU will have 5 home dual meets and 2 away meets. Florida State’s 2 away meets this season will feature 2 of their toughest competitors: Arizona State and in-state rival Florida. The team will also swim in 3 invites throughout the season, hitting the road for the All Florida Invite, Georgia Tech Invite, and Virginia Tech invite.

Their first away meet will come in the fall portion of the season, as they’ll travel to Tempe to face the Sun Devils in dual meet action. That’ll be their 2nd dual meet of the season, coming 3 weeks after they host Minnesota on October 7. The Noles close out their fall dual meets with a trio of opponents at home after returning from Tempe. Florida Southern, UNF, and UWF will all travel to Tallahassee on November 4.

Rather than taking the trip to Athens for the Georgia Fall Invite this year, the Seminoles will travel to Georgia Tech for their mid-season invite on November 16-18. They’ll then have a long break from competition until returning for their 2nd away dual meet of the year against Florida on January 5. They’ll have 3 home meets to close out January, including competition against Miami and Alabama (Jan 12), Notre Dame (Jan 19-20), and FAU (Jan 27).

The Seminoles’ last meet before championship season will be the Virginia Teach Invite. The women and divers then head to the ACC Championships in Greensboro from February 14-17, while the men compete the week after from Feb 21-24. NCAA qualifiers will then have a month to prepare for the final meet of the 2017-18 sesaon. The women will travel to Columbus, Ohio for NCAAs from March 14-17, while the men compete at NCAAs in Minneapolis from March 21-24.

Florida State Swimming and Diving 2017-18 Schedule: