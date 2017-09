11 Dinge, die nur deine Teamkameraden verstehen

USA Swimming Announces 2017-2018 National Team Coaches In addition to announcing the USA National Team members earlier today, USA Swimming named the accompanying coaches.

DIII NCAA Championship Numbers Expanding on Women’s Side The NCAA will allow approximately 20 women per event to go to Indianapolis in March

2017 Nat’l Games Of China: Sun Yang On Top, Qiu Yuhan In The Mix Sun Yang claimed his 2nd title of the National Games of China, winning the 200 free in 1:45.15. Controversial swimmer Qiu Yuhan is also making her mark in the women’s version of the event.

USA Swimming Announces 2017-2018 National Team Today, USA Swimming announced which athletes were dominant enough to make the National Team.

Bob Bowman and GoSwim Preview 2018 Swim Camps (Video) This week at ASCA, GoSwim and Bob Bowman talked with Swimswam about their 2018 swim camps and how they are going to be completely different from your run of the mill camp.

ECU Programs Under Internal Investigation For Alleged Hazing Incident The men’s and women’s swimming & diving programs at East Carolina University are currently under investigation for an alleged hazing incident involving newcomers to the team last week.

Indiana’s Ray Looze Named ASCA Coach of the Year Indiana Hoosier head coach Ray Looze was named Coach of the Year by the American Swimming Coaches Association (ASCA).