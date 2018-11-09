Quinn Murphy Posts 50.9 FR, 54.3 BK at AZ High School D3 Champs

Arizona High School Swim And Dive Champs D3

November 2nd-3rd, 2018

Phoenix Country Day School, Mesa, AZ

Short Course Yards

TOP 5 TEAM SCORES

GIRLS

Sabino High School – 234 Scottsdale Preparatory Academy – 205 Seton Catholic High School – 182 Phoenix Country Day School – 171 Saguaro High School – 158

BOYS

Phoenix Country Day School – 254 Veritas Prep High School – 204.5 Saguaro High School – 203.5 Seton Catholic High School – 177 Anthem Prep High School – 130

The Arizona high school swimming state champs were held last weekend, with all 3 divisions competing. In the D3 meet, Sabino High School took the girls title pretty handily, while Phoenix Country Day School, the meet host, won the boys title by 50 points, with Veritas Prep edging out Saguaro for 2nd by just 1 point.

Amanda Zajdzinski (Arete Prep) swam to a pair of individual freestyle victories. Zajdzinski took the girls 200 free with a 1:53.90, hitting the wall 1st by over a second. She then went on to win the girls 500 by a nearly 8 seconds, posting a 5:02.20. Katie McBratney (American Leadership Academy) posted 2 decisive victories in her senior campaign. McBratney, who switched her college commitment from ASU to BYU this Fall, finished 1st in the girls 200 IM by 9.8 seconds, touching in 2:03.06. She then took the girls 100 breast with a 1:02.52, winning by over 2 seconds and narrowly missing her personal best of 1:02.40.

Freshman Avery Spade (The Gregory School) came in 2nd in the 100 breast, posting a 1:04.54 in both prelims and finals for 2nd place finishes in both sessions. Spade won the 100 fly earlier in the meet, swimming a 55.35 to win by well over a second. There was another freshman event winner, Jacob Marbach (Veritas), who took the boys 50 free. Marbach swam a 21.81 to get his hand on the wall before runner-up, fellow freshman Mason Kearley, who finished in 22.04. Marbach then came in 2nd in the 100 free (48.05), where James Karam (Seton Catholic) claimed victory in 47.58.

Quinn Murphy (Phoenix Country Day School) was another double event winner, decisively taking 1st in the girls 100 free and 100 back. In the 100 free, Murphy was the only girl under 53 seconds, blasting a 50.98 to roar to victory. Murphy then took the 100 back in another decisive victory, swimming a 54.30. Murphy was 1st into the wall by nearly 2 seconds, thanks to a very quick 27.42 split on the 2nd 50.

Devin Esser (Veritas) is the last double event winner, taking the boys 200 IM and 500 free. In the 200 IM, Esser got his hand on the wall just before Tyler Barfield (Phoenix Country), 1:55.40 to 1:55.68. Esser’s victory was thanks to a 26.96 free split on the end, compared to 27.40 from Barfield. Esser went on to take a much more comfortable victory in the 500, where he won by 4 seconds. Esser posted a 4:48.30 to claim victory there, which was just off his prelims time of 4:48.03.