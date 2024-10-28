Purdue Men Beat Mizzou By Two, Boilermakers Sweep First Co-Ed Dual Meet On The Road Since 2019

Purdue vs. Missouri

October 25-26, 2024

Columbia, MO

25 Yards (SCY)

Scores Women: Purdue, 161 – Missouri, 139 Men: Purdue, 151 – Missouri, 149

Full Results

Men’s Meet

Last season, the Purdue and Missouri men tied at their January dual with 150 points apiece. At this season’s two-day rematch, the Boilermakers got the better of the Tigers by just two points, winning 151-149.

The first day of the meet was all diving. Missouri’s Collier Dyer and Purdue’s Jordan Rzepka split wins on the boards. The Boilermakers’ biggest strength is diving and though they didn’t win both boards, they went 2-3-4 on 1-meter and 1-3-4-5 on the 3-meter, giving them an advantage heading into the swimming portion of the meet.

Missouri struck back in the meet’s opening 200 medley relay, sweeping the podium and blanking Purdue in the day’s first event. Grant Bochenski (22.55), Logan Ottke (24.09), Jaden Pospishil (21.14), and Luke Nebrich ran away with the win, clocking 1:27.76.

Purdue returned on the scoresheet by winning the 1000 free and 200 free, though Missouri didn’t cede too much by finishing 2-3 in both events. Patrick Broderick won the 1000 freestyle (9:21.83) and would go on to sweep the distance events with a win in the 500 free later (4:32.05). Senior Brady Samuels won the 200 free—his first of three event wins on the day—clocking 1:36.51.

This was a trend for much of the meet; one team would win the event, and the other would take the 2-3 spots, meaning neither team was able to build much of a lead. It happened in the 100 backstroke, which Bochenski won in 48.99, less than .15 seconds ahead of Purdue’s Andy Kelly and Lance Lesage. Ray Whittaker won the 100 breaststroke for Purdue, .08 seconds ahead of Missouri’s Alex Ochsenbein who led a 2-3 finish for the Tigers.

Jan Zubik and Matthew Judkins swam 1:44.46 and 1:47.96 in the 200 fly to go 1-2 and momentarily break the trend in the Tigers’ favor, but the sprint freestyles brought more of the same as Missouri claimed a 2-3 finish behind Idris Muhammad’s 20.39 win for the Boilermakers and Samuels broke 44-seconds (43.51) to touch well ahead of a 2-3-4 finish for the Tigers.

After another Zubik-led 1-2 Missouri finish, this time in the 200 backstroke, Purdue was able to put together a run, winning the final four events in the pool. Charles Lee won the 200 breast (2:01.55), Broderick the 500 free (4:32.05), Samuels the 100 fly (47.55), and Matheo Mateos the 200 IM (1:49.85). In the latter, Evan Macksey gave the Boilermakers more control heading into the final event of the day by coming from behind on the freestyle leg to snag third, disrupting a potential Missouri 2-3 finish.

The Boilermakers had enough of a lead that Missouri needed to place 1-2 in the 400 freestyle relay to win the meet, and though they checked that first box by winning comfortably (2:56.18), Purdue’s squad easily took second in 2:57.63, joining Missouri sub-3:00 and securing the meet win.

Women’s Meet

The Purdue women were able to pull away from the Tigers and win by 22 points, giving Purdue their first combined dual meet sweep on the road since January 2019, per the school’s press release.

The Boilermakers did win both boards in the women’s meet, giving them an advantage heading into the swimming events. Missouri started strong in the pool; the Missouri and Purdue ‘A’ relays were tied heading into the final exchange of the 200 medley relay, but a 23.01 anchor from Francesca Smith gave the Tigers the first win of the day (1:40.89).

They kept rolling in the 1000 free as Zoe Schneider and Danielle Gleason touched first and second.

Freshman Adele Sands gave Purdue their first swimming event win in the 200 free, clocking a season-best 1:49.79, and Abby Marcukaitis swam 54.23 to add the 100 backstroke win.

The Tigers responded with Lina Bank and last year’s breakout Taylor Williams. Bank was off her season-best times but was still able to sweep the breaststrokes for the Tigers, winning the 100 in 1:02.43 and the 200 in 2:16.92. While Missouri won both the 200 fly and 200 breast, the Purdue women placed 2-3 and 2-3-4 in those events, respectively, maintaining their hold on the meet.

Sands was the only double-event winner for the Boilermakers, winning the 200 and 500 freestyle (4:53.03). Purdue won both freestyle sprints as Hannah Hill took the 50 free (22.68) and Lara Phipps the 100 free (50.56).

Their other event wins came from Keira Kasick in the 100 fly and Kathryn Ackerman in the 200 IM, both of whom touched ahead of a 2-3-5 finish for the Tigers. Kasick clocked 55.15 to win the 100 fly, pulling ahead of Williams on the back half of the race, winning by five-hundredths.

Phipps, Caitlin Hurley, Sands, and Hill closed the session by winning the 400 freestyle relay in 3:17.47. It was another close race as the Boilermakers were just .05 seconds ahead at the final exchange, but Hill split 49.85 to secure the win, .53 seconds ahead of the Tigers.

Up Next

Missouri hosts Texas A&M on Nov. 1 at 10 am (Halloween costumes are encouraged and the team website promises candy). The Purdue women race next against Rutgers on Nov. 8, while the men take on Louisville the same day.