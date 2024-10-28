Harvard Rolls Past MIT, Northeastern (W); Engineers Post D3-Leading Times

Harvard vs. Northeastern (W) vs. MIT (DIII)

October 25, 2024

Zesiger Center Pool, Cambridge, MA

Short Course Yards (25 yards)

Meet Results

Team Scores Men: Harvard 224, MIT 68 Women: Harvard 196, MIT 103 Women: Harvard 212, Northeastern 79 Women: MIT 173, Northeastern 124



Harvard rolled past Northeastern (women only) and MIT at a Boston-area tri-meet last Friday. Officially, this is a scrimmage for Harvard and does not appear on their schedule.

Despite being cross-town academic rivals, this was the first time Harvard and MIT women’s teams faced off at a swim meet.

MIT women defeated Northeastern for the second year in a row while posting early D3-leading times.

Women’s Recap

Harvard opened the meet with a win in the 200 medley relay. Molly Hamlin (26.28), Aleksandra Denisenko (29.42), Sydney Lu (24.17), and Mandy Brenner (23.28) got to the wall just under a second ahead of MIT (1:43.15).

The Engineers are the defending D3 national champions in this relay, and were led by Iris Yang (26.18), Sarah Bernard (29.97), Annika Naveen (24.89), and Ella Roberson (22.93). Yang and Roberson’s splits were the fastest in the field. Their combined time currently leads the rankings so far this season and is an NCAA B cut (1:43.97).

Hamlin went on to win the 100 back (55.20) and 100 free (51.33) for the Crimson. In the former, MIT looks to have a formidable duo between seniors Yang (56.23) and 2024 NCAA champion and national record holder Kate Augustyn (56.85). Yang’s time was under last season’s invited time (56.39) and currently ranks #2 in D3.

Harvard had two more multi-event winners in sophomores Alexandra Bastone and Stephanie Iannaconne. Bastone won the 200 free (1:49.86) and 200 back (2:02.50). Her performance in the 200 back is a new personal best by over eight seconds, though she hadn’t logged an official race in the event since 2022.

Iannacone’s wins came in the second-half of the meet as she touched first in the 200 breast (2:16.32) and 200 IM (2:04.66).

First-year Sarah Bernard gave MIT their sole individual event win in the 100 breast (1:04.43). She also placed 2nd in the 200 breast with a time that would have made the A final at 2024 NCAAs (2:16.67). Bernard currently leads D3 in both breaststroke events.

For some reason, divers are only named in the 3-meter results. Harvard senior Elizabeth Miclau topped the standings, scoring 327.05 points over first-year teammate Ennika Carlson (308.60).

MIT closed the meet with a win in the 200 free relay led by graduate transfer Alex Turvey (24.01), followed by Naveen (23.69), Rachel Yang (24.30), and Roberson (22.98). That time ranks #2 in D3 so far this season. Harvard’s A relay was disqualified.

Northeastern graduate student Emily Gjertsen recorded a pair of runner-up finishes in the 1000 free (10:16.89) and 500 free (5:03.77). Gjertsen spent her undergraduate career at Duke University.

Additional Highlights:

Harvard sophomore Piper Wood Prince won the 1000 free (10:14.41).

won the 1000 free (10:14.41). Harvard first-year Kenzie Padilla recorded her first collegiate win in the 200 fly (2:04.81).

recorded her first collegiate win in the 200 fly (2:04.81). Sydney Lu won the 50 free for the Crimson (23.38) ahead of MIT graduate transfer Alex Turvey (23.74). Turvey’s time currently leads D3.

MIT also has the top time in the 100 free, thanks to Ella Roberson’s runner-up finish (51.57).

Defending national champion Kate Augustyn placed 3rd in the 200 back (2:03.54) and currently has the #1 time in D3.

First-year Kaylee McDonald (Harvard) won the 500 free (5:00.55).

(Harvard) won the 500 free (5:00.55). Harvard sophomore Isabella Alas won the 100 fly (55.09).

Men’s Recap

Harvard kicked off the meet with a 1-2 finish in the 200 medley relay. Their A relay consisted of Anthony Rincon (22.40), Joshua Chen (24.74), Sonny Wang (21.59), and David Greeley (20.04). However, it was MIT graduate student Tobe Obochi who dropped the fastest anchor split to lift MIT’s A into 3rd (19.54). Obochi is the 2024 NCAA champion in the 50 free.

The Crimson went on to sweep the men’s events. Greeley picked up two wins in the 200 free (1:38.24) and 100 free (45.29), as did Chen in the 100 breast (54.76) and 200 breast (1:58.16).

Obochi recorded runner-up finishes in both sprint freestyle events, finishing 2nd to Wang (20.10) in the 50 (20.30) and behind Greeley in the 100 (45.39). Both of Obochi’s times lead D3 so far this season.

Rincon led a 1-2-3-4 finish in the 200 back, clocking 1:45.60 for a narrow win over Crimson first-year Adriano Arioti (1:45.68). Arioti was also victorious in the 200 IM (1:48.80).

In his yards debut, Turkish first-year Mert Iravul won the 200 fly (1:49.99) as Harvard’s sole entrant. He also placed 4th in the 200 back (1:55.06).

Harvard closed the meet with a dominant win in the 200 free relay, as Evan Croley (20.83), Wang (19.60), Greeley (20.19), and Oliver Pilkinton (19.99) touched over two seconds ahead of MIT’s A relay.

There are no published diving results for the men’s meet.

Additional Highlights:

Harvard senior Shane Washart won the 1000 free by over 10 seconds (9:26.76).

won the 1000 free by over 10 seconds (9:26.76). Sophomore Oliver Pilkinton won the 100 back and was the only swimmer to break 50 seconds (49.70).

Senior Harris Dunham led a 1-2-3 finish in the 500 free for Harvard, clocking 4:35.19.

led a 1-2-3 finish in the 500 free for Harvard, clocking 4:35.19. Aayush Deshpande clocked 49.30 for the 100 fly win.

Up Next

Harvard will properly open their season with an Ivy tri-meet against Cornell and Dartmouth (11/15-11/16). MIT will face NEWMAC rival Springfield College on the same weekend that Northeastern hosts UConn (11/2).