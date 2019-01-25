Practice + Pancakes: Tennessee Men Rock Resisted Relay Starts & Tempo

SwimSwam wants to give you an inside look at what a normal day-in-the-life looks like for any given swimmer, and how that differs from team to team or city to city. We send our head of production, Coleman Hodges, to be a fly on the wall at practice, then relay what he discovered back to you over pancakes. Or at least breakfast.

If you didn’t catch our first Tennessee Practice + Pancakes with the women’s team, you’ve got plenty of time to catch up. Once you have, it’s time to dive in with the men! The UT men were coming off of a weight workout, and applying what they were working in the gym to their skills in the pool. Among those skills was relay takeoffs, but perhaps not in a way you’ve seen before.

The Vols started with resisted relay take offs, strapping into a chord and then simulating the lunge and dive off of the blocks while attached, giving them a little more umpf once they actually stepped onto the real blocks. When that moment occurred, it wasn’t just the relay take off they were working on, as the bulkhead was moved up to make the pool only 17 meters. That way the men could work on having an explosive relay take off, breakout, and turn all in the same 5-7 second period.

Station 2 in the power workout was with buckets, and saw the men strap in and try to hit either 100, 200, or 500 tempo. This wasn’t their first time doing the set however, as the men all knew their stroke count and how much weight they were pulling behind them, with the goal of being able to lower the stroke count and add weight (while still maintaining tempo) throughout the season.