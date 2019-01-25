USA Men Top Canada 18-9, Can Qualify for World Championships Today

Courtesy: USA Water Polo

SAO PAULO, Brazil – The USA Men’s National Team is one step away from qualifying for the 2019 FINA World Championship following an 18-9 win over Canada yesterday in Brazil. Alex Bowen (Santee, CA/Stanford/NYAC) and Hannes Daube (Long Beach, CA/USC/North Irvine WPC) each scored four goals in the win. Drew Holland (Orinda, CA/Stanford/Olympic Club) and Alex Wolf (Huntington Beach, CA/UCLA/Bruin) again split the match in the cage combining for eight saves. The victory gave Team USA a 3-0 record and first place in group play setting up a meeting with Argentina today at 3:30pm et/12:30pm pt. With a win over Argentina, Team USA will earn one of two spots up for grabs to qualify for the FINA World Championship. Live streaming for the match is available by clicking here. Team USA defeated Argentina on Tuesday by a score of 22-7 to begin play in Sao Paulo.

It was a high scoring affair in the first quarter between the two North American rivals as the United States took a 6-4 lead after one period. The Team USA defense came up big in the second quarter holding Canada scoreless while the offense added six goals for a 12-4 lead at halftime. Things were even in the third quarter with both sides scoring three goals to leave the United States ahead 15-7 going to the fourth. Team USA outscored Canada 3-2 in the fourth to take the match 18-9.

Team USA went 8/14 on power plays and 3/5 on penalties while Canada was 2/14 on power plays and 2/2 on penalties. The top two teams in this event will qualify for the FINA World Championship this summer in South Korea. Click here to see the full Team USA roster competing this week in Brazil.

Scoring

USA 18 (6, 6, 3, 3) A. Bowen 4, H. Daube 4, J. Hooper 3, L. Cupido 2, A. Obert 2, M. Vavic 1, M. Irving 1

CAN 9 (4, 0, 3, 2)

Saves – USA – A. Wolf 4, D. Holland 4

6×5 – USA – 8/14 – CAN – 2/14

Penalties – USA – 3/5 – CAN 2/2