Paris Mayor Refuses To Allow Air Conditioning In 2024 Olympic Village

Accommodations might be far from optimal for the athletes competing at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

After concerns were raised over the lack of air conditioning in the athletes’ village back in January, Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo doubled down on the idea last week.

The Olympic Village, currently under construction in the Saint-Denis area, was designed to have rooms six degrees cooler than the outdoor temperature in an effort to be environmentally friendly.

Nicolas Ferrand, the construction chief of SOLIDEO, which is the public body responsible for building the Olympic and Paralympic infrastructure, offered the following perspective a few months ago:

“It’s a question for society. Do we collectively accept being at six degrees less and having an excellent carbon footprint, or do we say it’s not okay, and we’re ready to downgrade the carbon footprint?”

Ferrand suggested that if the requirements were to change, air conditioning could be added to the rooms. The geothermal cooling plan is expected to save 45 percent on emissions compared with air-conditioned spaces.

Paris 2024 organizers have suggested that if National Olympic Committees are willing to pay for air conditioning at the Olympic Village, they could do so, but Hidalgo has objected to the idea on environmental grounds.

“The buildings were designed to face the climate of 2050,” she said. “I will not go back on these ambitions and, as president of SOLIDEO, I can guarantee that we will not change trajectory and that there will be no changes in the construction program of the village regarding air conditioning.”

Nearly 15,000 athletes and staff are due to stay in the Village during the Games.

There is a growing concern that a summer heat wave could result in temperatures skyrocketing up to 40°C (104°F) during the Games. During a heatwave of 39°C, the Village interior is said to be able to maintain temperatures of 28°C, below what the French delegation should be the maximum in order to maintain performance (26°C).