15-Year-Old Raya Mellott Clocks 2:10.15 200 Breast: Carlsbad Sectional Day 3 Recap

2023 SPEEDO SECTIONALS – CARLSBAD

The third day of the 2023 Speedo Sectional meet in Carlsbad, CA has concluded. Day three of the meet featured the 200 fly, 100 back, 50 free, 200 breast, and 500 free.

Crow Canyon Country Club Sharks 17-year-old Bailey Hartman kicked the finals session off with a 1:54.98 to win the women’s 200 fly. The swim came in just off Hartman’s personal best of 1:54.82, which she swam at Winter Juniors West this past December. The UVA recruit was out pretty fast on Saturday, splitting 54.63 on the first 100. She then split 29.82 and 30.53 on the final two 50s, for a 1:00.35 on the final 100.

Hartman then went on to win the women’s 500 free in 4:41.58, narrowly beating out La Mirada Armada 14-year-old Kayla Han (4:41.94). Though she won, Hartman’s swim was well off her personal best of 4:33.72, which she also swam at Winter Juniors West. Han was also a bit off her lifetime best of 4:39.18, which she swam at a meet in November.

Evolution Racing Club 18-year-old David Schmitt won the men’s 200 fly in dominant fashion, swimming a 1:42.32. A Harvard recruit, Schmitt’s time marked a new personal best by a little over a second. He swam a very consistent race, especially for a 200 fly, going 23.01 on the first 50, then splitting 26.45, 26.41, and 26.45 respectively on the final three 50s.

Mission Viejo Nadadores 17-year-old Teia Salvino won the women’s 100 back in a tight race with Rancho San Dieguito 17-year-old Amy Zhang, seeing both girls clock new personal bests. Salvino, an Alabama recruit, won the race in 53.36, while Zhang touched in 53.49.

Salvino then went on to win the women’s 50 free in 22.69. That swim was well of Salvino’s personal best of 22.06, which she just swam at a meet about two weeks earlier. Salvino was operating on a very tight double, with only the men’s 100 back final between her 100 back and 50 free finals.

Rex Maurer, a Rose Bowl Aquatics 18-year-old and Stanford recruit, won the men’s 100 back in 47.27. It was well off Maurer’s personal best of 46.04 but still won the race by over a second.

Maurer would later go on to win the men’s 500 free at the end of the session, clocking a 4:18.03. That time also comes in off his lifetime best of 4:12.33, which he swam at, you guessed it, Winter Juniors West.

The men’s 50 free saw Coronado Swim Association-Team Elite 18-year-old Samuel Quarles clock a new personal best of 20.20 to win. Set to begin his collegiate career at Cal in the fall, Quarles’ previous personal best was a 20.38 from Winter Juniors West this past December.

Crow Canyon’s Raya Mellot, 15, won the women’s 200 breast in 2:10.15. The performance marked a personal best by 0.01 seconds. She paced it very well, splitting 29.63, 33.12, 33.05, and 34.35 respectively on each 50.

Mission Viejo Nadadores 18-year-old Noah Sech swam a 1:58.87 to win a very tight race in the men’s 200 breast. A Princeton recruit, Sech was just off his personal best of 1:58.70. Evolution Racing Club’s Nathan Wu, 16, touched just behind Sech in 1:58.87. The pair was almost tied at the 50-yard turn, with Sech splitting 26.71 and Wu 26.79. Sech then opened up a bit of a lead, out-splitting Wu 29.86 to 30.41 on the second 50. Sech inched ahead just a little bit more on the third 50, splitting 30.64 to Wu’s 30.90. Wu then closed the gap quickly on the final 50, coming home in 30.84, which was significantly faster than Sech’s 31.66, but wasn’t quite enough for Wu to take over the lead at the finish.