Navy Diving Coach Rich MacDonald Resigns After Arrest For Second-Degree Assault

Navy diving coach Rich MacDonald has resigned after being arrested on assault charges stemming from a domestic incident involving his wife.

MacDonald was arrested and charged with second-degree assault last Wednesday by Anne Arundel County Police, The Capital Gazzette reports. He was jailed at the Jennifer Road Detention Center before being released on his own recognizance the same day.

Navy Athletics issued a brief press release Friday announcing MacDonald’s resignation:

“The Naval Academy Athletic Association announced Friday that Navy men’s and women’s diving coach Rich MacDonald has resigned effective immediately. A national search for his replacement has already begun.”

A Navy Athletics spokesperson declined to provide additional comment.

MacDonald was nearing the conclusion of his 10th season with the Mids, and is a nine-time Patriot League Diving Coach of the Year award winner, including receiving the 2023 men’s honor last month.

According to The Capital, an Anne Arundel County police officer responded to MacDonald’s Annapolis home at 10:37 a.m. Wednesday and spoke to his wife about an incident that happened hours earlier.

MacDonald, who had been drinking throughout the night, woke up his wife at 1:44 a.m. and began yelling that she was “worthless” and that he was “done” with her while tearing her shirt, the charging document said.

His wife then retreated downstairs, but was followed by MacDonald, who grabbed her by the shirt, threw her to the floor and also broke two railing support posts in the kitchen by swinging a chair at them.

MacDonald’s wife fled to the upstairs bedroom, with MacDonald forcing entry and causing damage to the door. The responding officer reported bruises on the wife’s arms. The couple’s eight-year-old child was home at the time of the incident and witnessed the assault, according to police.

MacDonald coached Navy divers to a total of 22 event titles at the Patriot League Championships throughout his career, and guided several athletes to Patriot League Diver of the Year honors, including 2023 men’s winner Blake Shaw.

Last season, Navy sent one diver, Hannah Montau, to the Women’s NCAA Championships.

The team recently sent four divers to compete at the NCAA Zone A Diving Championships, which kicked off on Monday at West Virginia University. Men’s head swimming coach Bill Roberts is serving in MacDonald’s place, while Montau, who graduated as a senior last year, is also in attendance to assist Roberts.

Prior to arriving at Navy in 2013, MacDonald served as the head diving coach at Virginia for four years. Prior to that, he was the first full-time diving coach at East Carolina University.

MacDonald is scheduled to appear for a hearing in Glen Burnie District Court on March 9.