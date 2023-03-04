Carlsbad Sectional Day 2 Recap: Rex Maurer Blasts New PB 3:41.94 in the 400 IM (Yards)

2023 SPEEDO SECTIONALS – CARLSBAD

March 2-5, 2023

Carlsbad, CA

SCY (25 yards)

Meet Central

Psych Sheet

Results on Meet Mobile: “2023 CA/NV Speedo Sectionals Carlsbad”

As the Pro Swim Series and Men’s Pac-12 Championships eat up the headlines, there’s some fast swimming going down at the Carlsbad Sectional in California. The second day of the meet featured the 200 free, 100 breast, 100 fly, 400 IM, and 400 medley relay.

In the first event of the night, Crow Canyon Country Club Sharks 17-year-old Bailey Hartman won the women’s 200 free in 1:44.57. The swim comes in 0.01 seconds off Hartman’s personal best of 1:44.56, which she swam at the 2022 Winter Juniors West meet this past December. Hartman is committed to the University of Virginia for the fall of 2024. 16-year-old Teagan O’Dell came in second with a 1:45.10, and 17-year-old Asia Kozan swam a new personal best of 1:44.80 for third.

Hartman would go on from the 200 free to win the women’s 100 fly as well. She clocked a 52.52, leading Maggie Schalow (52.89) into the finish. For Hartman, that performance clipped her previous best in the event. Her previous mark was a 52.63.

Rosebowl Aquatics’ 18-year-old Rex Maurer was on top of his game in the men’s 200 free tonight, winning the event in 1:33.94. The Stanford commit’s swim comes in just off his personal best of 1:33.69, which he swam at the Winter Juniors West meet in December. Alpha Aquatics 18-year-old Alexander Cole came in second with a 1:35.89, setting a new personal best by nearly a full second. Cole is a Purdue University recruit, set to start his collegiate career in West Lafayette this fall.

Maurer would go on to win the men’s 400 IM as well, swimming a 3:41.94. That was a huge swim for Maurer, taking over four seconds off his previous best time of 3:46.29. Primarily a freestyler, Maurer was flying coming home tonight, splitting a 50.98 on the final 100 of the race. He was also out extremely well. splitting 50.16 on fly and 55.83 on back for a 1:45.99 on the first 200.

The women’s 100 breast final saw a pair of 15-year-olds throw down some major times. Crow Canyon 15-year-old Raya Mellott won the event in 59.59, marking her second-fastest time of her young career. Her personal best sits at 59.57, a time which she swam at, you guessed it, Winter Juniors West this past December.

Coming in behind Mellott was Beach Cities Swimming 15-year-old Bella Brito, who finished second in 1:00.21. That time was also just off Brito’s personal best, which stands at 1:00.06 and was set at this meet last March, when she was 14.

Evolution Racing Club 18-year-old David Schmitt won the men’s 100 fly in 46.81, clipping his personal best in the event. Schmitt’s previous best was a 46.86, which was also set at Winter Juniors West in December. Schmitt is set to begin his collegiate career at Harvard in the fall.

La Mirada Armada 14-year-old Kayla Han won the women’s 400 IM in 4:07.18. Her swim comes in just off her personal best of 4:06.95, which she set this past November. Han was particularly great coming home tonight, throwing down a blistering 55.62 on the final 100 of the race.

PDSC won the women’s 400 medley relay tonight in a quick 3:47.42. Teia Salvino (55.02), Maddie Phillips (1:01.57), Teagan O’Dell (51.83), and Asia Kozan (49.00) teamed up to get the job done, finishing as the only team in the field under 3:40.

The Rose Bowl Aquatics team of Rex Maurer (47.68), Daniel Li (53.35), Max Cahill (48.05), and Nathan Kim (44.38) combined to win the men’s 400 medley relay in 3:13.46.

OTHER EVENT WINNERS