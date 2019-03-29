Paralympic Torch Milestone Event Schedule Announced

Earlier this month Tokyo 2020 organizers revealed the highly anticipated Olympic and Paralympic torches, which turned out to be beautifully crafted rose gold pieces of art. Now, organizers have unveiled more details regarding the 2020 Paralympic Torch Relay, whose journey will take place from August 13th to August 25th, the day of the Opening Ceremony of the Paralympic Games.

The Paralympic Torch Relay will be divided into 3 separate parts, each representing important components of the Paralympic movement.

Part 1 – Heritage Flame Celebration

Held in Stoke Mandeville in Great Britain, the Heritage Flame Celebration will ignite several flame-lighting festivals across the host nation of Japan between August 13th and August 17th. The flames will visit schools, hospitals and facilities connected with the Paralympics.

Part 2 – A trio of Light Tours

Torch relays will be held in Shizuoka Prefecture, Chiba Prefecture and Saitama Prefecture on August 18th, 19th and 20th, respectively. Teams of three torchbearers will transport the flame, aiming to boost public interest and support ahead of the Paralympic Games.

Part 3 – Official Lighting of the Paralympic Flame

The flames from each flame lighting festival and torch relays will convene in Tokyo, where the official Paralympic Flame will be lit on August 21st.

The entirety of the Paralympic Torch events can be seen below, courtesy of Tokyo 2020.

Event schedule

Date Location Event outline 13 – 17 August 2020 Various prefectures (TBD) Flame Lighting Event

Flame Visits

Departure Ceremony 18 August 2020 Shizuoka Prefecture

(co-host prefecture) Flame Lighting Event

Flame Visits

Torch relay

Departure Ceremony 19 August 2020 Chiba Prefecture

(co-host prefecture) Flame Lighting Event

Flame Visits

Torch relay

Departure Ceremony 20 August 2020 Saitama Prefecture

(co-host prefecture) Flame Lighting Event

Flame Visits

Torch relay

Departure Ceremony 21 August 2020 Tokyo (Host City) Flame Lighting Event

Flame Visits

Torch relay 21August 2020 (evening) Tokyo (Host City) Paralympic Flame Lighting Ceremony 22 – 25 August 2020 Tokyo (Host City) Paralympic Torch Relay around the Host City

* The date of the Heritage Flame Lighting Event in Stoke Mandeville is still to be decided.