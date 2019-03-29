Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Stewart and Farris Shake Up 100 Back All-Time Rankings in Day 3 Prelims

by Robert Gibbs 9

March 29th, 2019 College

2019 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

While some events have been a bit luckluster this meet, the 100 back has not been one of them. For the second morning in a row, we saw some smoking fast swims that have rearranged the all-time ranking in the event.

In started in heat 4, where Harvard’s Dean Farris turned in 21.30, then came back in 22.84 to put up a 44.14, that, at that time, moved him up to #3 all-time, and was the 5th-fastest swim ever. It generated lots of chatter when Farris opted to forgo the 200 free in favor of the 100 back, especially after he swam the fastest time ever leading off Harvard’s 800 free relay Wednesday night.

The all-time rankings got shaken up again just two heats later, however, when Coleman Stewart improved his time from yesterday and popped up a 44.06. That moves him ahead of Nick Thoman (44.07) and Farris’s swim from a couple minutes earlier on the all-time list and leaves Ryan Murphy (43.49) as the only man faster. That also appears to be 4th-fastest performance ever.

We weren’t expecting Murphy’s record to be seriously challenged this week, but it’s possible that both Stewart and Farris could take a run at it in tonight’s final, although Stewart will have less time between the 100 fly and the 100 back than he did this morning.

Updated Top Ten Performers

Place Swimmer Time
1 Ryan Murphy 43.49
2 Coleman Stewart 44.06
3 Nick Thoman 44.07
4 Dean Farris 44.14
5 John Shebat 44.35
6 Matt Grevers 44.49 (T-6)
7 Mark Nikolaev 44.49 (T-6)
8 Connor Oslin 44.56
9 Ryan Lochte 44.60
10 Taylor Dale 44.64

 

Updated Top Ten Performances

Place Swimmer Time
1 Ryan Murphy 43.49
2 Ryan Murphy 43.51
3 Ryan Murphy 43.99
4 Coleman Stewart 44.06
5 Nick Thoman 44.07
6 Dean Farris 44.14
7 Ryan Murphy 44.17
8 Ryan Murphy 44.21
9 Ryan Murphy 44.32 (T-9)
10 Coleman Stewart 44.32 (T-9)

Jimbo mccringle

People got mad when I said Not to sleep on Coleman a few days ago

Pvdh

“Don’t sleep on the defending champion” – wow how brave

Jimbo mccringle

Didn’t have the fastest time in the field previously

Dcswim

Want me to play “Despacito” on the world’s smallest Alexa for you?

Pags

LOL, Really going out on a limb with that prediction!

Turd Furguson

Missed a part of the story in this event… What happened to Daniel Carr?? He’s now scheduled to re-swim it after landing as 1st Alternate??

Turd Furguson

Found out why… start ledge was still in the water at the 50 turn, though he looks to have avoided it by being near the lane line. Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l879K1QTq4Y

googoodoll

Time for Farris to prove the doubters for scratching the 200 FREE and get his hand to the pad first tonight…will be a fantastic battle!!!!

Lauren Neidigh

He didn’t scratch it lol. Just isn’t one of his 3 individual events.

