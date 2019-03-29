Stewart and Farris Shake Up 100 Back All-Time Rankings in Day 3 Prelims

2019 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, March 27 – Saturday, March 30

Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, Texas

Prelims 10 AM / Finals 6 PM (Central Time)

Defending champion: Texas (4x) (2018 results)

While some events have been a bit luckluster this meet, the 100 back has not been one of them. For the second morning in a row, we saw some smoking fast swims that have rearranged the all-time ranking in the event.

In started in heat 4, where Harvard’s Dean Farris turned in 21.30, then came back in 22.84 to put up a 44.14, that, at that time, moved him up to #3 all-time, and was the 5th-fastest swim ever. It generated lots of chatter when Farris opted to forgo the 200 free in favor of the 100 back, especially after he swam the fastest time ever leading off Harvard’s 800 free relay Wednesday night.

The all-time rankings got shaken up again just two heats later, however, when Coleman Stewart improved his time from yesterday and popped up a 44.06. That moves him ahead of Nick Thoman (44.07) and Farris’s swim from a couple minutes earlier on the all-time list and leaves Ryan Murphy (43.49) as the only man faster. That also appears to be 4th-fastest performance ever.

We weren’t expecting Murphy’s record to be seriously challenged this week, but it’s possible that both Stewart and Farris could take a run at it in tonight’s final, although Stewart will have less time between the 100 fly and the 100 back than he did this morning.

Updated Top Ten Performers

Place Swimmer Time 1 Ryan Murphy 43.49 2 Coleman Stewart 44.06 3 Nick Thoman 44.07 4 Dean Farris 44.14 5 John Shebat 44.35 6 Matt Grevers 44.49 (T-6) 7 Mark Nikolaev 44.49 (T-6) 8 Connor Oslin 44.56 9 Ryan Lochte 44.60 10 Taylor Dale 44.64

