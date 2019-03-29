Stewart and Farris Shake Up 100 Back All-Time Rankings in Day 3 Prelims

2019 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, March 27 – Saturday, March 30
- Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, Texas
- Prelims 10 AM / Finals 6 PM (Central Time)
- Defending champion: Texas (4x) (2018 results)
While some events have been a bit luckluster this meet, the 100 back has not been one of them. For the second morning in a row, we saw some smoking fast swims that have rearranged the all-time ranking in the event.
In started in heat 4, where Harvard’s Dean Farris turned in 21.30, then came back in 22.84 to put up a 44.14, that, at that time, moved him up to #3 all-time, and was the 5th-fastest swim ever. It generated lots of chatter when Farris opted to forgo the 200 free in favor of the 100 back, especially after he swam the fastest time ever leading off Harvard’s 800 free relay Wednesday night.
The all-time rankings got shaken up again just two heats later, however, when Coleman Stewart improved his time from yesterday and popped up a 44.06. That moves him ahead of Nick Thoman (44.07) and Farris’s swim from a couple minutes earlier on the all-time list and leaves Ryan Murphy (43.49) as the only man faster. That also appears to be 4th-fastest performance ever.
We weren’t expecting Murphy’s record to be seriously challenged this week, but it’s possible that both Stewart and Farris could take a run at it in tonight’s final, although Stewart will have less time between the 100 fly and the 100 back than he did this morning.
Updated Top Ten Performers
|Place
|Swimmer
|Time
|1
|Ryan Murphy
|43.49
|2
|Coleman Stewart
|44.06
|3
|Nick Thoman
|44.07
|4
|Dean Farris
|44.14
|5
|John Shebat
|44.35
|6
|Matt Grevers
|44.49 (T-6)
|7
|Mark Nikolaev
|44.49 (T-6)
|8
|Connor Oslin
|44.56
|9
|Ryan Lochte
|44.60
|10
|Taylor Dale
|44.64
Updated Top Ten Performances
|Place
|Swimmer
|Time
|1
|Ryan Murphy
|43.49
|2
|Ryan Murphy
|43.51
|3
|Ryan Murphy
|43.99
|4
|Coleman Stewart
|44.06
|5
|Nick Thoman
|44.07
|6
|Dean Farris
|44.14
|7
|Ryan Murphy
|44.17
|8
|Ryan Murphy
|44.21
|9
|Ryan Murphy
|44.32 (T-9)
|10
|Coleman Stewart
|44.32 (T-9)
Missed a part of the story in this event… What happened to Daniel Carr?? He’s now scheduled to re-swim it after landing as 1st Alternate??
Found out why… start ledge was still in the water at the 50 turn, though he looks to have avoided it by being near the lane line. Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l879K1QTq4Y
