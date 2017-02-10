Open Water Planet Commentator Rowdy Gaines – Video

Next Wednesday Open Water Planet, the nations leading Open Water Production Company, will announce its 2017 four-stop open water race tour.

Here is a clip featuring OWP Race Commentator Rowdy Gaines discussing the importance ( and thrill) of introducing open water swimming to our youngest competitors.

Rowdy Gaines on introducing kids to the open water. Stay tuned for the first round of the 2017 OWP Event Calendar, dates will be released Wed Feb 15th!! #owp #wayfinder #openwater Posted by Open Water Planet on Thursday, February 9, 2017

About Open Water Planet

Open Water Planet (OWP) was created to provide the open water sports community a place to call their own. We are spread all over the world but we are alike in so many ways. We work hard, we play hard. There is always an excuse to travel and the thrills are all the reward we need. Our pools have no walls and the lanes are ever-changing. OWP spreads it’s core message of never fearing the unknown through the company’s series of open water events, clinics, swim travel, training programs and custom gear. All specifically aimed at helping those passionate about the water to get where they want to go.

Swimming news is courtesy of Open Water Planet, a SwimSwam partner.