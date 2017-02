Tipps für die Vorbereitung auf sehr wichtige Wettkämpfe

McEvoy & McKeon Score Multiple Wins At Southport Twilight Meet Cameron McEvoy doubled up on freestyle wins while competing at the site of the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Class of 2018 Free/Flyer Matthew Yish Verbally Commits to Auburn Matthew Yish, of SOLO Aquatics and St. John’s Preparatory School, has verbally committed to Auburn University beginning with the 2018-19 season.

Sneak Peek Into Counsilman-Hunsaker Designed Pools There are 29 major conference championship competitions being held over the next four weeks. 22 of these meets will be held at a facility that was either designed or renovated by Counsilman-Hunsaker. Here is a sneak peek at those Counsilman-Hunsaker designed pools that will be the major focus of attention over the next two weekends.

2017 OUA Championships Finals: Day 2 Finals and Recap The 2017 OUA Championships hosted by the University of Toronto kicked off yesterday with a slew of records coming from the University of Toronto.

Memorial Service Announced for Late Drury Swimmer Wen “Ariel” Xu Drury Univesrity has announced plans for a memorial service for swimmer Wen “Ariel” Xu, who died during a team practice…

2017 Michigan Wolverine Swim Camp – Sign Up Today The Michigan Swim Camp is designed to provide each competitive swimmer with the opportunity to improve their pursuit of excellence both in and out of the pool.

Pen Pineapple Paddle Head Drill – Video One of the more important aspects of improving our swimming technique is minimizing drag in our stroke. You can gain precious time in your race by simply avoiding the extra drag that results in bad body position.