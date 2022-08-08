Ontario’s Bailey O’Regan Wins Two Golds To Open 2022 Canada Games

NIAGARA 2022 CANADA SUMMER GAMES
- Sunday, August 7 – Friday, August 12, 2022
- St. Catharines, Ontario, Canada
- Eleanor Misener Aquatic Center, Brock University
- LCM (50m)
- Canada Games Website
- Meet Central
- Live Results
- Live Stream
Courtesy: Swimming Canada
CATHARINES, Ontario –The 2022 Canada Games got underway Sunday at the Eleanor Misener Aquatics Centre at Brock University, with six champions crowned on Day 1.
A total of 317 swimmers, Para swimmers and special Olympians are competing at this five-day competition which ends on Friday with open water races at the Welland International Flatwater Centre.
|Province/Territories
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|British Columbia
|3
|1
|4
|Alberta
|1
|1
|2
|4
|Saskatchewan
|0
|Manitoba
|0
|Ontario
|4
|4
|Québec
|1
|1
|2
|4
|New Brunswick
|1
|0
|Nova Scotia
|0
|Newfoundland and Labrador
|1
|1
|Prince Edward Island
|0
|Northwest Territories
|0
|Yukon
|0
Women’s 1500-m freestyle
Gold: Bailey O’Regan (Ontario) – 17:08.38 – Personal Best
Silver: Lydia Kilger (Québec) – 17:10.24
Bronze: Julia Strojnowska (British Columbia) – 17:17.74
Men’s 800-m freestyle
Gold: Timothé Barbeau (Québec) 8:21.29 – Personal Best
Silver: Aidan Erickson (British Columbia) 8:24.28
Bronze: Sebastian Gonzalez Barboza (Québec) 8:24.42
Women’s 200-m freestyle (S1-5, S14) / 400-m freestyle (S6-13)
Gold: Katie Cosgriffe (Ontario) – 5:02.31 – Personal Best
Silver: Breanna White (Alberta) – 5:38.16
Bronze: Alisson Gobeil (Québec) – 3:37.26 – Personal Best
Men’s 200-m freestyle (S1-5, S14) / 400-m freestyle (S6-13)
Gold: Reid Maxwell (Alberta) – 4:49.47
Silver: Jesse Canney (New Brunswick) – 2:13.29
Bronze: Nathan Luscombe (Newfoundland and Labrador) – 4:49.86
Women’s 4×200-m freestyle relay
Gold: Ontario (Maya Bezanson, Laila Oravsky, Bailey O’Regan, Julie Brousseau) – 8:16.19
Silver: British Columbia (Julia Strojnowska, Leilani Fack, Maria Saldana Riebeling, Sienna Angove) – 8:22.90
Bronze: Alberta (Abbi Bahler, Maxine Clark, Milena Cosic, Dakota Howard) – 8:32.26
Maya Bezanson on their swim: “It was a great way to start off team Ontario.”
Bailey O’Regan on winning 2 gold medals: “It’s super great I just wanted to do it for the team. I wanted to get my hand on the wall first to collect some more points for team Ontario.”
Men’s 4×200-m freestyle relay
Gold: Ontario (Max Malakhovets, Antoine Destang, Olivier Risk, Jordi Vilchez) – 7:40.91
Silver: British Columbia (Peter Huang, Aidan Erickson, Laon Kim, Bill Dongfang) – 7:45.81
Bronze: Alberta (Nicholas Duncan, Addison Butler, Cooper Waddle, Torren Vandersteen) – 7:55.29