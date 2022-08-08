Ontario’s Bailey O’Regan Wins Two Golds To Open 2022 Canada Games

NIAGARA 2022 CANADA SUMMER GAMES

Courtesy: Swimming Canada

CATHARINES, Ontario –The 2022 Canada Games got underway Sunday at the Eleanor Misener Aquatics Centre at Brock University, with six champions crowned on Day 1.

A total of 317 swimmers, Para swimmers and special Olympians are competing at this five-day competition which ends on Friday with open water races at the Welland International Flatwater Centre.

Province/Territories Gold Silver Bronze Total British Columbia 3 1 4 Alberta 1 1 2 4 Saskatchewan 0 Manitoba 0 Ontario 4 4 Québec 1 1 2 4 New Brunswick 1 0 Nova Scotia 0 Newfoundland and Labrador 1 1 Prince Edward Island 0 Northwest Territories 0 Yukon 0

Women’s 1500-m freestyle

Gold: Bailey O’Regan (Ontario) – 17:08.38 – Personal Best

Silver: Lydia Kilger (Québec) – 17:10.24

Bronze: Julia Strojnowska (British Columbia) – 17:17.74

Men’s 800-m freestyle

Gold: Timothé Barbeau (Québec) 8:21.29 – Personal Best

Silver: Aidan Erickson (British Columbia) 8:24.28

Bronze: Sebastian Gonzalez Barboza (Québec) 8:24.42

Women’s 200-m freestyle (S1-5, S14) / 400-m freestyle (S6-13)

Gold: Katie Cosgriffe (Ontario) – 5:02.31 – Personal Best

Silver: Breanna White (Alberta) – 5:38.16

Bronze: Alisson Gobeil (Québec) – 3:37.26 – Personal Best

Men’s 200-m freestyle (S1-5, S14) / 400-m freestyle (S6-13)

Gold: Reid Maxwell (Alberta) – 4:49.47

Silver: Jesse Canney (New Brunswick) – 2:13.29

Bronze: Nathan Luscombe (Newfoundland and Labrador) – 4:49.86

Women’s 4×200-m freestyle relay

Gold: Ontario (Maya Bezanson, Laila Oravsky, Bailey O’Regan, Julie Brousseau) – 8:16.19

Silver: British Columbia (Julia Strojnowska, Leilani Fack, Maria Saldana Riebeling, Sienna Angove) – 8:22.90

Bronze: Alberta (Abbi Bahler, Maxine Clark, Milena Cosic, Dakota Howard) – 8:32.26

Maya Bezanson on their swim: “It was a great way to start off team Ontario.”

Bailey O’Regan on winning 2 gold medals: “It’s super great I just wanted to do it for the team. I wanted to get my hand on the wall first to collect some more points for team Ontario.”

Men’s 4×200-m freestyle relay

Gold: Ontario (Max Malakhovets, Antoine Destang, Olivier Risk, Jordi Vilchez) – 7:40.91

Silver: British Columbia (Peter Huang, Aidan Erickson, Laon Kim, Bill Dongfang) – 7:45.81

Bronze: Alberta (Nicholas Duncan, Addison Butler, Cooper Waddle, Torren Vandersteen) – 7:55.29