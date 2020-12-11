Olympic Trials Qualifier Faith Johnson Announces Verbal Commitment to Minnesota

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Faith Johnson from Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin has announced her verbal commitment to the University of Minnesota’s class of 2026.

“I am beyond thrilled to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at the University of Minnesota!! I want to thank my family, friends, and coaches for all of their unconditional support. Can’t wait to join this amazing team! GO GOPHERS!!! 〽️〽️”

Currently a junior at Sussex Hamilton High School, Johnson placed 3rd in the 100 fly (54.88) and 3rd in the 100 back (54.85) at the 2020 WIAA Girls Division 1 State Meet. She also swam fly (25.00) on the 11th-place 200 medley relay and contributed a leg (52.72) to the 10th-place 400 free relay. In club swimming, where she represents Rocket Aquatics, Johnson recently notched a pair of PBs in the LCM 100 back and 100 fly. At the 2020 U.S. Open in Indianapolis, she competed in the 100m back and 100m fly and scored a PB in the latter with 1:02.55. A week later she cleared the Olympic Trials standard in the LCM 100 back at the Long Course Time Trials hosted by Waukesha Express Swim Team, going 1:02.26.

In November, Johnson had a big meet at the Wisconsin Senior Mid-Season Showdown. She placed 4th in the 100 back, 2nd in the 200 back, 3rd in the 100 fly, 2nd in the 200 fly, 7th in the 200 IM, and 5th in the 400 IM. She left the meet with new PBs in the 50 free, 100/200 back, 200 fly, and 200/400 IM.

Top SCY times:

100 back – 54.13

200 back – 1:59.21

50 free – 24.01

100 free – 53.07

200 free – 1:55.69

100 fly – 54.63

200 fly – 2:01.66

200 IM – 2:07.57

400 IM – 4:31.00

