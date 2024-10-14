Olympic Medalist Manaudou In Action At Saint Dizier Over The Weekend

32nd INTERNATIONAL MEETING OF SAINT DIZIER

Friday, October 11th – Sunday, October 13th

Saint Dizier, France

SCM (25m)

The 32nd International Meeting of Saint Dizier concluded over the weekend with the competition representing a tune-up opportunity ahead of the French Elite Short Course Championships later this month.

Along with a handful of the French Olympic contingent, several Dutch, Polish and Greek swimmers were among the women’s and men’s fields.

Key Results

Olympic medalist Florent Manaudou took on 2 events on Saturday, racing in the men’s 50m fly and 50m breast contests.

In the former, 33-year-old Manaudou notched a time of 23.74 in the heats to claim the 2nd seed behind leader Thomas Verhoeven of the Netherlands who touched in 22.98.

Manaudou wound up dropping the final, which saw Verhoeven ultimately take the win in a slightly slower mark of 23.04, although he still got to the wall over a second ahead of the pack.

Manaudou settled for silver in the 50m breast final, registering a mark of 26.90 as one of two sub-27-second performers. Grabbing the gold ahead of the Frenchman was Koen de Groot of the Netherlands, hitting 26.66 as the winner.

De Groot’s teammate Maaike de Waard made her presence known across 2 events on Saturday as well, topping both the women’s 50m back and 50m fly races.

28-year-old de Waard clinched the 50m fly win in 25.53 and followed up with a winning effort of 26.53 in the 50m back. Poland’s Adela Piskorska snagged 50m back silver in 27.42 as the next-closest competitor.

Davide Marchello of Italy was too quick to catch in the men’s 400m freestyle, logging a time of 3:44.36. That garnered him the golden edge over countryman Luca de Tullio who touched a hair later in 3:44.45 for silver. Brazilian Tiago Gomes rounded out the podium in 3:45.84.

Finally, on Saturday, Kim Busch of the Netherlands wrangled up the victory in the women’s 100m free, producing a mark of 54.82 as the sole swimmer under 55 seconds.