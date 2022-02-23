Olympic Medalist Emma Weyant Aims For NCAA Champs With Her UVA Swimstars

2020 Olympic Games 400 IM silver medalist Emma Weyant helped her UVA teammates to their third-straight ACC Championship Team Title. See the SwimSwam Swimulator scoring box breakdown.

As a freshman, Emma performed picking up 85 points with these swims:

4:37.23 – 500 Free – 1st

4:04.9 – 400 IM – 2nd

16:15.15 – 1650 – 5th

In this interview we learn that being an Olympic medalist hasn’t really sunk in yet. Emma also unpacks why she likes training with all that talent at UVA, and, like most elites SwimSwam has recently interviewed, Emma’s a little frustrated that International Team Trials (World Championship Trials) will follow so quickly on the heels of NCAA Champs.

With NCAA Champs mere weeks away, let’s focus on 400 IM predictions:

Emma’s racing teammates, Alex Walsh and Ella Nelson, for 400 IM dominance. Of course they’ll be fighting Stanford’s defending champion, Brooke Forde. I think Emma’s top 3 for sure. If she’s in the hunt at the 300 yard turn, she might be able to squeak out a win…maybe even helping UVA to a 1-2-3 finish.

But who cares what I think? What do you think? Drop you’re opinion in the comments.

