SwimSwam Breakdown: NCAA Lineups, Summer McIntosh & Westmont Pro Swim

This week on the SwimSwam Breakdown, we discuss the upcoming women’s and men’s DI NCAA Championships, Summer McIntosh breaking 2 world junior records in Toronto, and the Pro Swim in Westmont. See full list of topics below:
0:00 SwimSwam Breakdown Introduction
1:10 Women’s and Men’s NCAA Championship Lineups
16:28 Summer McIntosh becomes the #3 performer all-time in the 400m IM, breaks world jr record in 200m fly
22:06 Westmon Pro Swim – Who showed up big time?
26:21 NSW Championships in Australia, Shayna Jack hits 100 Free PR
SINK or SWIM
- 30:35 Will Lea Maurer become the next head coach for USC?
- 34:07 After having his appeal dismissed by the Swiss Tribunal, will Sun Yang make an appearance at the 2024 Olympic Games?
- 36:41 After a strong ISL season including a world record, will Kelsi Dahlia make the 2022 World Champs team in the 100 fly?
- 38:24 With Ben Titley‘s departure, will Canadian Swimming see a decline in the coming years?
- 42:02 With a ton of momentum coming off of Pac-12s, will the ASU men capture an NCAA title, either individually or on a relay?
- 44:05 Will Thomas Heilman make the 2024 US Olympic Team?
- 46:54 By the Paris 2024 Olympics, Will Kyle Chalmers have broken the 100m free world record?