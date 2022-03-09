SwimSwam Breakdown: NCAA Lineups, Summer McIntosh & Westmont Pro Swim

This week on the SwimSwam Breakdown, we discuss the upcoming women’s and men’s DI NCAA Championships, Summer McIntosh breaking 2 world junior records in Toronto, and the Pro Swim in Westmont. See full list of topics below:

0:00 SwimSwam Breakdown Introduction

1:10 Women’s and Men’s NCAA Championship Lineups

16:28 Summer McIntosh becomes the #3 performer all-time in the 400m IM, breaks world jr record in 200m fly

22:06 Westmon Pro Swim – Who showed up big time?

26:21 NSW Championships in Australia, Shayna Jack hits 100 Free PR

SINK or SWIM