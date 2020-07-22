Olympian Dara Torres Shares Her Swim Stories: GMM presented by SwimOutlet.com

Olympic superstar Dara Torres drops in on this Gold Medal Minute (30 minutes) takeover of the SwimSwam Podcast. Dara is legend, the first swimmer to compete in five Olympic Games (1984, 1988, 1992, 2000 and 2008), and the oldest swimmer to make an Olympic Team, which she did at the age of 41. On the Olympic stage Dara earned twelve medals — four gold, four bronze, four silver — tying her with teammates Jenny Thompson and Natalie Coughlin for the most Olympic medals won by a woman.

I was on two U.S. Olympic Teams with Dara, many moons ago, ’88 and ’92, and she was an empowering influence. Dara came across as fearless–a since of being we all strive to develop as athletes. Like a fine wine she has only gotten better, stronger, with age. In this podcast we cover her rapid rise to success, national team stories, and what she’s been doing during the COVID-19 (coronavirus) shutdown.

