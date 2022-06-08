Olympian and Future Filmmaker Erica Sullivan Celebrates Pride Month Her Way

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges, Garrett McCaffrey, and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

2020 Olympic silver medalist and Team Speedo athlete Erica Sullivan injured her shoulder, which is why she missed the U.S. International Team Trials. However, in this podcast she confirmed she is fully back to good health. She said “I’m in the weight room,” and she did snap a gold (1500 free) and a silver (800 free) at the recent Mission Pro Swim. We cover a lot ground in the pod, from training to film school to Pride Month. Erica joked she’s not a Pride Month parade type person, explaining that it’s a little too hot to be outside in Austin, Texas. (SwimSwam HQ is in Austin, and it’s over a 100 degrees this entire week!) Erica’s Pride Month support is live and active on GoFundMe supporting Out Youth Austin. (Out Youth Austin is a 501(c)(3) who’s mission is to promote the physical, mental, and emotional well-being of sexual minority youth in Central Texas so they can openly and safely explore and affirm their identities.)

Many thanks to our partner Speedo for making this pod happen.

Music: Otis McDonald

www.otismacmusic.com

Opinions, beliefs and viewpoints of the interviewed guests do not necessarily reflect the opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints of the hosts, SwimSwam Partners, LLC and/or SwimSwam advertising partners.