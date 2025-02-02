Olivia Bray, Spencer Aurnou-Rhees Highlight Competition At The Sterkel Classic In Austin

The Sterkel Classic

February 1, 2025

Austin, Texas

SCY (25 yards)

Texas hosted SMU, Rice, and TCU on Saturday. Only swimming events were competed in Austin. Despite hosting the meet, some of the top swimmers from Texas did not compete such as Emma Sticklen, Erin Gemmell, Rex Maurer, and Chris Guiliano all having the day off of racing.

Women’s Recap

The Texas women was Olivia Bray. Bray, coming back from foot surgery, swam the 200 free and 200 back, winning both events. She swam to a 1:46.75 in the 200 free and a 1:53.31 in the 200 back. That was her first time swimming the 200 free this season, making her return notable as she was on the 800 free relay at NCAAs last spring for the Longhorns.

Grace Cooper also had notable swims on the day. Cooper won the 50 free in a 21.81, tying her season best from midseason that sits at t-#11 in the NCAA this season. Cooper also finished 2nd in the 100 fly in a 53.09, touching behind teammate Ava Longi who won in a 52.58.

After swimming a lifetime best in the 100 free on Friday against Texas A&M, Alexa Fulton of Texas was just off her mark of a 48.66 from Friday, swimming a 48.87 to win the event on Saturday.

TCU was highlighted by Claire Chahbandour who swam to a 59.91 in the 100 breaststroke, marking a new program record. She was the only swimmer under 1:01 as well. That marked a best time as well as her previous lifetime best was a 1:00.64 from last year’s Big 12 Championships.

Jordan Edwards also earned another win for TCU as she touched in a 2:02.22 in the 200 fly to win by almost a second. That dropped almost two seconds off her best time of a 2:04.10 that she swam back in 2020.

Rice earned a win from Ava Portello as she won the 500 free in a 4:49.78. She led a 1-2-3 finish as Ava Hamblett swam a 4:54.71 for 2nd and Ava Casperson swam a 4:59.54 for 3rd.

Men’s Recap

Spencer Aurnou-Rhees of Texas swam to two wins on the day. He touched first in the 200 fly, swimming a lifetime best of a 1:45.57. He also won the 200 IM, swimming to another lifetime best of a 1:43.77. It took a 1:43.05 in the 200 IM to make NCAAs last year so he will be in search of another drop to try and get under that mark.

Manning Haskal of Texas swam to a lifetime best 15:02.17 in the 1650 free in his win, dropping almost seven seconds in the process. It took a 14:54.92 in the event last year to make NCAAs.

SMU’s Jack Berube has been on fire this season, already breaking his dad’s school record in the 100 back. Berube swam to a 1:35.22 in the 200 free for the win, a drop of over two and a half seconds from his lifetime best of a 1:37.90 that he swam at midseason in fall 2023 during his time with Virginia. SMU teammate Jack Forrest touched 2nd in a 1:35.97.

Jack Hoagland of SMU also earned a win on the day, swimming a 1:56.07 to win the 200 breaststroke. That dropped over two seconds from his lifetime best that he swam in a dual meet this fall. Typically a distance freestyler and IMer, Hoagland has swam the event more this season than during his previous NCAA seasons combined.

Ward Lockhart swam to a win in the 100 free swimming a 43.49 for SMU. That was off his best of a 42.73. He also swam a 20.00 in the 50 free to touch behind TCU’s Jadon Wuilliez who won in a 19.85.

TCU also had a win from Nigel Forbes who won the 100 back in a 48.12. Forbes swam a 46.98 at Big 12s last year for 9th but would have been 4th had he made the ‘A’ final.