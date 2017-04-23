Oklahoma Christian Picks Up Dylan Ingram, Andrew Assaleh for 2017-18

Oklahoma Christian University continues to build its roster for the inaugural season beginning in the fall of 2017. Dylan Ingram of Leander, Texas and Andrew Assaleh of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma have both committed to swim for head coach Josh Davis’ first class.

Dylan Ingram

Ingram, a senior at Rouse High School in Leander, just north of Austin, signed a National Letter of Intent with Oklahoma Christian earlier this month. At the Texas 5A State Championships in February, he took 9th in the 100 breast with 59.34 and was part of Rouse’s 12th-place 200 free relay, leading off with a 24.95. Ingram swims year-round at Waterloo Swimming where he is a Southern Zone Sectionals qualifier.

His top times include:

100 breast – 58.91

200 breast – 2:21.14

50 free – 22.72

100 free – 52.11

Andrew Assaleh

Assaleh, a senior at Putnam City North High School in Oklahoma City, has verbally committed to swim at Oklahoma Christian in the fall.

“I look forward to being apart [sic] of the program at OC and I am honored to be able to train under Head Coach and Former Olympian Josh Davis. The future at Oklahoma Christian is very bright and I cannot wait to be with the team.”

Assaleh swims year-round for American Energy Swim Club. He placed 8th in the 100 breast at Oklahoma 6A State Championships with a 1:02.98 and 10th in the 100 fly with a 57.10. His best events are:

200 breast – 2:19.10

100 breast – 1:02.98

50 free – 25.12

100 fly – 57.10

200 IM – 2:12.62

Ingram and Assaleh will join fellow commits Brittan Butler and Daniel Rutledge in the Oklahoma Christian class of 2021.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected]