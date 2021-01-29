Ohio State Will Swim Indiana, Purdue, Rutgers after Michigan Meet Canceled

The Ohio State Buckeyes will join an existing tri meet with Indiana, Purdue, and Rutgers to replace their canceled meet against Michigan on February 5 and 6. That will make the men’s meet a quad and the women’s meet a tri, with Rutgers not having a men’s team (and only a handful of female athletes on campus).

The meet is being hosted by Purdue in West Lafayette, Indiana, and will be the regular-season finale for all four schools.

This season, because of the unique situation with COVID-19, Big Ten programs are only racing against other Big Ten programs. This strategy meant that the conference stepped in to guide the scheduling process and ensure that none of the conference’s teams were left out – though teams’ scheduling preferences were still taken into account.

Ohio State and Michigan finished first and third at last year’s women’s Big Ten Championship meet, and second and third at last year’s men’s Big Ten Championship meet.

Ohio State has actually already faced Indiana (and Rutgers) this season. In the previous matchup, Indiana topped the Buckeyes 185-115 on the men’s side, and 166-134 on the women’s side.

In the most recent SwimSwam Power Rankings, which are geared toward a projection of end-of-season performance, the Ohio State men were ranked #9 and the Indiana men were ranked #5, while the Indiana women were ranked #15 and the Ohio State women were ranked #11.

All Big Ten teams are ‘off’ this weekend, before wrapping up competition February 5 and 6. The Big Ten Championships will be held the last week of February (diving, women’s swimming) and the first week of March (men’s swimming).

WEEK THREE – FEBRUARY 5-6:

Ohio State at Michigan

Iowa, Nebraska at Minnesota

Indiana, Rutgers at Purdue

Northwestern, Illinois at Wisconsin

Michigan State at Penn State

2021 Big Ten Swimming & Diving Championships Schedules

Big Ten Men’s & Women’s Diving Championships – February 24-27 – Purdue University, Lafayette, Indiana

Big Ten Women’s Swimming Championships – February 24-27 – University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Big Ten Men’s Swimming Championships – March 3-6 – Ohio State University, Columbus, Ohio*

Ohio State’s original meet against arch-rivals Michigan was canceled when the Michigan athletics department put all ‘athletics activities’ on pause for two weeks, until February 7. That included practices and competitions for in-season teams like swimming & diving (and the school’s highly-ranked men’s basketball team). There was concern at the time about 5 positive tests among the student-body for the new, more viral, B.1.1.1.7 variant of the coronavirus.

A few days after the athletics announcement, the University of Michigan enacted stricter measures for the whole student body after a spike on campus in new coronavirus infections.