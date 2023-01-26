Ohio State Readies For Tim Welsh Classic This Weekend In South Bend

Courtesy: Ohio State Athletics
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams head to South Bend this weekend to compete in the Tim Welsh Classic, hosted by Notre Dame, Jan. 27-28. In addition to the Fighting Irish, Indiana State and Akron will also participate in the meet.
Meet Schedule
Friday, Jan. 27 – Session 1 (10:00 a.m. start)
- 200 Free Relay
- 500 Free
- 200 IM
- 50 Free
- 400 Medley Relay
Friday, Jan. 27 – Session 2 (5:00 p.m. start)
- 200 Medley Relay
- 100 Fly
- 400 IM
- 200 Free
- 100 Breast
- 100 Back
- 800 Free Relay
Saturday, Jan. 28 – Session 3 (11:00 a.m. start)
- 1000 Free
- 200 Back
- 100 Free
- 200 Breast
- 200 Fly
- 400 Free Relay
Men’s Meet Notes
- The Buckeyes are coming off a 151.5-148.5 dual meet win against Michigan; it was their first win against the Wolverines in Ann Arbor since 1951 and their first time defeating Michigan in consecutive seasons (2022, 2023) since the early 1950’s.
- The Bucks picked up their first victory of the day in the 200 medley relay, with the team of Alex Quach, Pete Krusinski, James Ward and Ruslan Gaziev finishing in 1:26.04.
- Charlie Clark won the 1000 free with a time of 8:58.07.
- Gaziev picked up a win in the 200 free with a time of 1:36.37.
- In a tight race, Quach tied for first place in the 100 back, touching the wall 47.34, which is an NCAA B standard time.
- Chachi Gustafson won the 200 fly with a time of 1:46.75.
- Clayton Chaplin won the 3-meter dive with an overall score of 351.90, which is an NCAA Zones qualifying score.
- Gaziev earned a first-place finish in the 100 free, finishing in an NCAA B cut time of 43.58.
- Watkins won the 200 back, finishing in an NCAA B standard time of 1:43.94.
- Clark (4:24.46) and Axon (4:27.08) finished first and second in the 500 free.
- Quach won the 100 fly with an NCAA B standard time of 46.59.
- Chaplin placed second in the 3-meter dive with an NCAA Zones qualifying score of 384.53.
Women’s Meet Notes
- The women are back in action after a historic win in Ann Arbor. The Buckeyes defeated the Wolverines, 186.5-113.5, on Jan. 21, earning their first-ever victory against TTUN in Ann Arbor. It is also the first time in program history Ohio State has defeated Michigan in consecutive seasons (2022, 2023).
- Ohio State opened the meet with a win in the 200 medley relay; the team of Nyah Funderburke, Josephine Panitz, Katherine Zenick and Amy Fulmer swam the event in 1:38.81.
- Maya Geringer placed first in the 1000 free with a time of 9:54.12.
- Fulmer won the 200 free, finishing in 1:48.04.
- Harrison won the 100 back with a time of 54.42 and Morgan Kraus placed second with a time of 55.10.
- Panitz (1:00.78) and Hannah Bach (1:02.88) placed second and third in the 100 breast, respectively. Panitz’s time is an NCAA B cut time.
- Felicia Pasadyn earned a win in the 200 fly with an NCAA B standard time of 1:58.84.
- Ivan finished second in the 50 free with an NCAA B cut time of 22.57.
- Lena Hentschel won the 1-meter dive with an NCAA Zones qualifying score of 353.48. Ciara McGing also turned in an NCAA Zones qualifying, placing third with an overall score of 303.68.
- Panitz finished the 200 breast in an NCAA B cut time of 2:12.22 to place second.
- Pasadyn earned her second win of the day in the 200 back with a time of 1:57.48.
- Woodbury won the 500 free, finishing in 4:54.41, and Geringer placed second, finishing in 4:55.57.
- Zenick won the 100 fly with an NCAA B standard time of 53.36.
- Hentschel also won the 3-meter dive with a score of 302.40, which is an NCAA Zones qualifying score.
- The relay team of Zenick, Harrison, Ivan and Fulmer won the 400 free relay with a time of 3:17.14.
- Zenick was named the Big Ten Women’s Swimmer of the Week and Hentschel was selected as the Diver of Week following their performances.
Up Next
- The Buckeyes close out the regular season at home, hosting the Ohio State Winter Invitational Feb. 10-12 at McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion.