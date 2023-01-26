Ohio State Readies For Tim Welsh Classic This Weekend In South Bend

How Hard Is It to Win NCAA, Short Course Worlds Titles in the Same Season? Virginia’s Kate Douglass (above) is one of five swimmers who has the potential to win individual titles at both the NCAA and Short Course Worlds this season.

Summer Junior Nationals Qualifier Josh Bedford (2023) Commits to Ohio State Ohio State continues to refill their freestyle talent with Summer Junior National Qualifier Joshua Bedford committing to the Buckeyes for the fall of 2023.

Iowa and Vanderbilt Tie in Women’s Dual Meet Kennedy Gilbertson was one of the top performers of the meet, winning two individual events on top of her two relay victories.