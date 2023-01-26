Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Ohio State Readies For Tim Welsh Classic This Weekend In South Bend

January 26th, 2023 Big Ten, College, News

Courtesy: Ohio State Athletics

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams head to South Bend this weekend to compete in the Tim Welsh Classic, hosted by Notre Dame, Jan. 27-28. In addition to the Fighting Irish, Indiana State and Akron will also participate in the meet.

Meet Schedule

Friday, Jan. 27 – Session 1 (10:00 a.m. start)

  • 200 Free Relay
  • 500 Free
  • 200 IM
  • 50 Free
  • 400 Medley Relay

Friday, Jan. 27 – Session 2 (5:00 p.m. start)

  • 200 Medley Relay
  • 100 Fly
  • 400 IM
  • 200 Free
  • 100 Breast
  • 100 Back
  • 800 Free Relay

Saturday, Jan. 28 – Session 3 (11:00 a.m. start)

  • 1000 Free
  • 200 Back
  • 100 Free
  • 200 Breast
  • 200 Fly
  • 400 Free Relay

Men’s Meet Notes

  • The Buckeyes are coming off a 151.5-148.5 dual meet win against Michigan; it was their first win against the Wolverines in Ann Arbor since 1951 and their first time defeating Michigan in consecutive seasons (2022, 2023) since the early 1950’s.
  • The Bucks picked up their first victory of the day in the 200 medley relay, with the team of Alex Quach, Pete Krusinski, James Ward and Ruslan Gaziev finishing in 1:26.04.
  • Charlie Clark won the 1000 free with a time of 8:58.07.
  • Gaziev picked up a win in the 200 free with a time of 1:36.37.
  • In a tight race, Quach tied for first place in the 100 back, touching the wall 47.34, which is an NCAA B standard time.
  • Chachi Gustafson won the 200 fly with a time of 1:46.75.
  • Clayton Chaplin won the 3-meter dive with an overall score of 351.90, which is an NCAA Zones qualifying score.
  • Gaziev earned a first-place finish in the 100 free, finishing in an NCAA B cut time of 43.58.
  • Watkins won the 200 back, finishing in an NCAA B standard time of 1:43.94.
  • Clark (4:24.46) and Axon (4:27.08) finished first and second in the 500 free.
  • Quach won the 100 fly with an NCAA B standard time of 46.59.
  • Chaplin placed second in the 3-meter dive with an NCAA Zones qualifying score of 384.53.

Women’s Meet Notes

  • The women are back in action after a historic win in Ann Arbor. The Buckeyes defeated the Wolverines, 186.5-113.5, on Jan. 21, earning their first-ever victory against TTUN in Ann Arbor. It is also the first time in program history Ohio State has defeated Michigan in consecutive seasons (2022, 2023).
  • Ohio State opened the meet with a win in the 200 medley relay; the team of Nyah Funderburke, Josephine Panitz, Katherine Zenick and Amy Fulmer swam the event in 1:38.81.
  • Maya Geringer placed first in the 1000 free with a time of 9:54.12.
  • Fulmer won the 200 free, finishing in 1:48.04.
  • Harrison won the 100 back with a time of 54.42 and Morgan Kraus placed second with a time of 55.10.
  • Panitz (1:00.78) and Hannah Bach (1:02.88) placed second and third in the 100 breast, respectively. Panitz’s time is an NCAA B cut time.
  • Felicia Pasadyn earned a win in the 200 fly with an NCAA B standard time of 1:58.84.
  • Ivan finished second in the 50 free with an NCAA B cut time of 22.57.
  • Lena Hentschel won the 1-meter dive with an NCAA Zones qualifying score of 353.48. Ciara McGing also turned in an NCAA Zones qualifying, placing third with an overall score of 303.68.
  • Panitz finished the 200 breast in an NCAA B cut time of 2:12.22 to place second.
  • Pasadyn earned her second win of the day in the 200 back with a time of 1:57.48.
  • Woodbury won the 500 free, finishing in 4:54.41, and Geringer placed second, finishing in 4:55.57.
  • Zenick won the 100 fly with an NCAA B standard time of 53.36.
  • Hentschel also won the 3-meter dive with a score of 302.40, which is an NCAA Zones qualifying score.
  • The relay team of Zenick, Harrison, Ivan and Fulmer won the 400 free relay with a time of 3:17.14.
  • Zenick was named the Big Ten Women’s Swimmer of the Week and Hentschel was selected as the Diver of Week following their performances.

Up Next

  • The Buckeyes close out the regular season at home, hosting the Ohio State Winter Invitational Feb. 10-12 at McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion.

