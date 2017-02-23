Numbers Show Growth In Competitiveness For 2017 NCAA DII Championships

The official psych sheets for the 2017 NCAA DII Championships were released on Wednesday, and when compared to data from the 2016 NCAA DII Championships it shows that there’s a large increase in the number of swimmers invited.

What’s a noticeably interesting trend from 2016 to 2017 is not only the fact that there’s a larger number of swimmers invited, but the cut-off times are extremely similar indicating that there are more swimmers this year swimming around last year’s cut-off time. It demonstrates an increase in competitiveness at the meet. Last year, there were approximately 12-13 swimmers in each event for the men, now there’s approximately 22 in each event.

In the case of the 50 freestyle for example, the cut-off remains the same at 20.21, however this time around there are 23 swimmers as opposed to 12 last year who are invited. In the 400 IM the cut-off is actually faster than last year, and there are 22 swimmers invited compared to the 13 from last season.

MEN

EVENT CUT-OFF 2016 NUMBER OF INVITES 2016 CUT-OFF 2017 NUMBER OF INVITES 2017 1000 Freestyle 9:16.21 12 9:19.70 22 200 IM 1:48.58 12 1:49.04 21 50 Freestyle 20.21 12 20.21 23 200 Medley relay 1:28.77 9 – – 200 Free relay 1:20.86 8 – – 400 IM 3:55.10 13 3:54.80 22 100 Fly 48.31 12 48.42 21 200 Freestyle 1:37.43 13 1:38.26 22 400 Medley relay 3:15.34 9 – – 500 Freestyle 4:27.16 13 4:28.22 22 100 Backstroke 48.69 12 49.18 22 100 Breaststroke 54.3 13 54.74 21 200 Fly 1:48.25 12 1:48.95 21 800 Free relay 6:34.50 9 – – 1650 Freestyle 15:33.69 12 15:43.94 21 100 Freestyle 44.33 13 44.55 23 200 Backstroke 1:47.06 12 1:47.89 21 200 Breaststroke 1:58.83 12 2:00.12 21 400 Free relay 2:58.00 9 – –

Things are no different on the women’s side. There’s a clear indication of growth and an increase in competitiveness based on the data comparison.

Just like the men, there are more swimmers invited per event. Last year there was an average of about 17-18, this year there’s approximately 28 swimmers per event. The cut-off times have remained similar. In the case of the 200 IM, 50 free, 100 free, and 200 backstroke, the cut-off times are faster than last year’s and there’s 10 more swimmers invited in both the 50 free and 100 free, and 11 in the 200 IM and 200 back.

WOMEN

EVENT CUT-OFF 2016 NUMBER OF INVITES 2016 CUT-OFF 2017 NUMBER OF INVITES 2017 1000 Freestyle 10:12.34 18 10:13.62 28 200 IM 2:04.73 17 2:04.43 28 50 Freestyle 23.51 18 23.48 28 200 Medley relay 1:43.19 11 – – 200 Free relay 1:34.02 11 – – 400 IM 4:25.60 17 4:27.74 27 100 Fly 55.67 17 55.69 29 200 Freestyle 1:50.78 17 1:51.26 28 400 Medley relay 3:46.29 11 – – 500 Freestyle 4:57.73 17 4:58.76 28 100 Backstroke 55.9 17 56.27 27 100 Breaststroke 1:03.33 17 1:03.86 28 200 Fly 2:04.19 17 2:04.41 27 800 Free relay 7:29.14 11 – – 1650 Freestyle 17:06.46 18 17:18.01 28 100 Freestyle 51.26 18 51.16 28 200 Backstroke 2:01.49 17 2:01.37 28 200 Breaststroke 2:17.52 17 2:18.15 28

The indication of growth for DII swimming is in the numbers, and statistically speaking sets this meet up to be more competitive than last year’s, with a larger number of swimmers swimming at the same speed or faster.

Check out the psych sheets for the 2017 NCAA DII Championships here.

Click below for psych sheets from the 2016 NCAA DII Championships.