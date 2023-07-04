Northwestern Commit Cade Duncan Added to US World University Games Roster

Northwestern commit for this upcoming fall Cade Duncan has been added to the World University Games (WUGs) roster after big swims this past week in Indianapolis.

Duncan was recently ranked SwimSwam’s #18 recruit in the class of 2023. He will arrive in Evanston this fall.

This past week in Indianapolis, Duncan swam numerous lifetime bests. He swam a 22.83 in prelims of the 50 free before swimming a 22.95 to finish 22nd in finals. He also swam a 49.85 in prelims of the 100 free before swimming a 50.43 in finals. Duncan came into the meet with lifetime bests of 23.05 in the 50 free and a 50.71 in the 100 free. Notably, his 100 free prelims swim was faster than the 2024 Olympic Trials cut of a 49.99.

In addition to his success in his prelims and finals events, Duncan also had big swims during time trials. Notably, he swam a 22.70 in the 50 free. That was faster than the Olympic Trials cut of a 22.79. He also swam a 54.67 in the 100 fly, faster than his previous best of a 55.41.

Duncan is the second addition to the team since US World Trials as Amy Tang joined the women’s squad. In addition to the addition of these two swimmers, Chris Guiliano and Bryce Halterman dropped from the roster. Notably, Guiliano qualified for Worlds as he was second in the men’s 100 free on night 1.

Duncan now brings the total men’s roster to 17. The women’s roster stands at 19.

Four Northwestern men will be on the team. Connor LaMastra graduated in 2022, Kevin Houseman just finished up his senior season, and Connor Morikawa will be entering his fifth year this fall.

Unlike most World University Games, the US roster is not being sponsored by USA Swimming this year. Instead, swimmers have to pay the expenses out of pocket. Some swimmers have set up individual GoFundMe’s to help offset expenses.

Instead of the roster being finalized at a selection meet, such as US Trials at the end of the month, the roster was instead picked by expressing interest. There are no time standards or requirements to compete.

