Nicolo Martinenghi Ties 100 BR Italian Record, Bayer Cracks Austrian Record Again

2022 EUROPEAN AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

MEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE – FINAL

World Record: 56.88, Adam Peaty (GBR) – 2019 World Championships

(GBR) – 2019 World Championships European Championships Record: 57.10, Adam Peaty (GBR) – 2018

(GBR) – 2018 2020 European Champion: Adam Peaty (GBR) – 57.66

In the final of the men’s 100 breast at the 2022 European Championships, Nicolo Martinenghi found himself at the top of the podium again, winning the event in 58.26. Coincidentally, Martinenghi won Gold at the World Championships earlier this summer in the exact same time – 58.26. That time also stands as the Italian Record in the event and makes him the #4 performer all-time in the event.

Here are the all-time top 5 performers in the men’s LCM 100 breast:

RANK TIME SWIMMER MEET 1 56.88 Adam Peaty 2019 World Champs 2 57.80 Arno Kamminga 2020 Olympic Games 3 58.14 Michael Andrew 2020 Olympic Trials Wave II 4 58.26 Nicolo Martinenghi 2022 World Champs/2022 European Champs 5 58.29 Ilya Shymanovich 2019 FFN Golden Tour

Martinenghi came home with blistering speed tonight in Rome, swimming a 30.78 on the 2nd 50. That was a tick faster than the 30.87 he came home in at World Champs in June. Here is a split comparison between Martinenghi’s swim tonight and his race at Worlds:

Splits Nicolo Martinenghi – 2022 European Championships Nicolo Martinenghi – 2022 World Championships 50m 27.48 27.39 100m 30.78 30.87 FINAL TIME 58.26 58.26

Winning Silver tonight was fellow Italian Federico Poggio. The 24-year-old roared to a new lifetime best tonight, breaking 59 seconds in the event for the first time in his career. His 58.98 makes him the #2 Italian performer all-time, and he’s just the 24th man in history to dip under 59 seconds in the event. His swim tonight would have been good for 5th at the World Championships in June.

Austrian’s Valentin Bayer came in a tie for 4th tonight, breaking the Austrian National Record yet again. After lowering the national record twice yesterday, getting it down to 59.59, Bayer took another 0.05 seconds off the record tonight. Here is the split comparison between his Austrian Records in prelims, semifinals, and finals:

Splits Valentin Bayer – 2022 European Championships Finals Valentin Bayer – 2022 European Championships Semifinals Valentin Bayer – 2022 European Championships Prelims 50m 27.72 27.71 27.64 100m 31.82 31.88 32.12 FINAL TIME 59.54 59.59 59.76

Bayer steadily brought his 2nd 50 down through the 3 phases of the event, while keeping his 1st 50 split essentially even.