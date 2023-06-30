Nic Fink on 50 Breast: “I try not to focus on the fact that every milisecond counts”

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
- June 27 – July 1, 2023
- Indianapolis, IN
- Indiana University Natatorium
- LCM (50m)
- Meet Central
- Psych Sheet (updated version, 6/26)
- Live Results
- SwimSwam Preview Index
- How To Watch
- Day 1 Prelims Live Recap | Day 1 Finals Live Recap
- Day 2 Prelims Live Recap | Day 2 Finals Live Recap
- Day 3 Prelims Live Recap | Day 3 Finals Live Recap
It seems Nic Fink is continuing to excel in the shorter breaststroke events, missing the team in the 200 breast this time around but touching first in the 50. Fink hopes he can offer wisdom to the younger swimmers in the longer breaststroke events and has even been training with Matt Fallon in Georgia for the past few weeks.
Every millisecond might count but it is not measured in the sport of swimming.