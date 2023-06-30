Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Nic Fink on 50 Breast: “I try not to focus on the fact that every milisecond counts”

Comments: 1

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

It seems Nic Fink is continuing to excel in the shorter breaststroke events, missing the team in the 200 breast this time around but touching first in the 50. Fink hopes he can offer wisdom to the younger swimmers in the longer breaststroke events and has even been training with Matt Fallon in Georgia for the past few weeks.

1
Coach Chackett
3 seconds ago

Every millisecond might count but it is not measured in the sport of swimming.

