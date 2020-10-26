Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Nic Fink Dealing with a Wrist Injury; Expected to Return Week 4 for Condors

2020 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE – MATCH 4

One of the biggest questions that has been floating around through the first two weeks of the 2020 International Swimming League has been “where is Nic Fink?”

On Monday, as the Cali Condors began their 2nd meet of the season, it was revealed publicly that Fink has been dealing with a wrist injury, which is why he hasn’t competed in either of his team’s first two meets.

After the Condors have an off week next week to rest, Fink is expected to be able to race again in week 4 of the season when the Condors face London, Tokyo, and the New York Breakers.

While the Condors have been the dominant team through the first 2 weeks of the season, the breaststrokes have not been their strengths.

Match 1 – 50 Breaststroke Match 1 – 100 Breaststroke Match 1 – 200 Breaststroke Match 2 – 50 Breaststroke
Match 2 – 200 Breaststroke
Kevin Cordes 8th 7th 7th 5th 6th
Marcin Cieslak 6th 8th
Mark Szaranek 8th
Tomas Peribonio 7th
Caeleb Dressel 3rd

So far this season, they’ve used 5 different swimmers in the breaststroke events. That includes Caeleb Dressel being forced into action in the 50 on Monday, where he placed 3rd. While Dressel is certainly a capable breaststroker in short course, as he showed when he swam in college, there are better spots for the Condors to use him long-term.

Fink, if he returns to full form. immediately boosts the Condors’ efforts. In an individual breaststroke race last season, he finished no lower than 5th, including 6 finishes in the top 3. At the Las Vegas finale, he won both the 50 and 200 breaststrokes, and placed 3rd in the 100 breaststroke.

While he’s probably not going to be the best breaststroker in the league, he will give a significant boost to the Condors, who are so good in so many other places, especially in their women’s team, that they just need ‘good enough’ in the breaststrokes. That includes giving Cali a shot at winning the men’s medley relays and being able to choose “Caeleb Dressel” (probably freestyle) for skins races.

Maybe as importantly, Fink can swim all 3 breaststrokes at a high level. That should free up a lot of roster flexibility for swimmers like Dressel and Cieslak, for example.

1
1
0
