17-Year-Old Borodin Hits 1:58.00 200 IM Russian National Record

2020 RUSSIAN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Just two events after Anton Chupkov roared to the wall in a new Russian national record in the men’s 100m breaststroke (58.83), Ilya Borodin got the job done in similar fashion in the men’s 200m IM.

After posting a morning swim of 2:00.38, already a personal best, to claim the top seed, the 17-year-old ripped the first-sub-2:00 effort his career. Borodin touched in 1:58.00 to crush the field and claim the national title, overtaking the previous Russian standard of 1:58.16 in the process. That previous record was set by Andrey Zhilkin en route to finishing 9th at the 2019 FINA World Championships.

Borodin’s splits for this evening’s outing include the following: 25.95/29.83/33.70/28.52. Zhilkin’s race breakdown was as follows: 24.89/30.74/34.64/27.89.

Borodin finished 6th out of the 200m IM heats at the 2019 European Junior Championships but was shut out of the final due to the 2-per-nation rule. Teammates Sergei Isaev and Danil Zayytsev both beat Borodin’s mark of 2:02.53 produced there in Kazan.

For perspective, 17-year-old Borodin’s 1:58.00 time here would rank the teen as the 3rd fastest 17-18-year-old American ever in the event, sitting only behind Olympic icon Michael Phelps (National Age Record of 1:55.94) and rising superstar Carson Foster‘s 1:57.59.

As another big bonus, Borodin’s time tonight easily clears the FINA ‘A’ qualifying standard for the Tokyo Olympic Games, with that time situated at a 1:59.67.

4
Khachaturian
1 hour ago

Jesus that NAG by Michael Phelps, nobody is gonna touch that.

Retta Race
59 minutes ago

I thought the same thing when I looked it up. Forgotten how freaking incredible that one is.

TheRealSam
1 hour ago

Wow… Super excited for his 400 IM it looks like he focuses on it more than the 200. Hes going to be a huge factor in the next Olympic cycle

Dee
32 minutes ago

Man, if Tokyo goes ahead, watch for this kid in the 400. Technically perfect, improving rapidly, such an exciting talent. He’ll be well under 4.10 sooner rather than later. Wouldn’t be too surprised if he did it this week.

