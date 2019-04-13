New Jersey Sprinter Alexandra Stevens Commits to SMU For 2019

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Alexandra Stevens of Pennington School in Pennington, New Jersey, and the Morris County Swim Club has announced that she is going to swim for the Southern Methodist University Mustangs starting in the fall of 2019. Primarily a sprinter, Stevens boasts times in the 50 and 100 freestyles that has placed her in the top 8 at her high school state championships and USA Swimming Futures.

“I choose SMU for its perfect combination of athletics and academics. Coach Collins and Coach Heller are amazing coaches who I know will help advance my swimming career. The team was warm and welcoming and the campus made me feel like this is a place I could call home. I would like to thank my parents for supporting my decision to swim and for being an amazing support system. I would like too thank both Coach Hullings and Coach Al Ledgin to making me the swimmer I am today. I would finally like to thank my teammates for pushing me to be my best in and out of the pool and being an amazing support system. Pony Up!!!”

At the 2019 Eastern Interscholastic Swimming Championships in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, Stevens took 3rd place in the 50-yard freestyle (23.72) and was runner up in the 100-yard freestyle (50.44). Over the summer she took home a 5th place finish at the USA Swimming Futures Championships in Richmond, Virginia in the 100 LCM freestyle (58.11)

Best Times in Yards:

50 free – 23.6

200 free – 1:50.58

100 free – 50.44

100 fly – 56.41

Alexandra will be joining an SMU team where her career-best time in the 100 free would rank her 10th in the American Athletic Conference for the 2018-2019 season as well as 3rd on the team; her 200 free time ranks her 19th in the conference and 2nd fastest on the team. She will be joining Janelle Gursoy, Julia Yakushi, Olivia Hernandez, Karsten Fields, and Raegan Willis as members of the class of 2023. This is a very stroke heavy class, including several breaststrokers, and Stevens will be paired with Janelle Gursoy as the sprint freestyle based recruits.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

The Fitter & Faster Swim Tour produces swim clinics featuring elite stars of the sport and the most innovative teaching platforms. FFT Swim Clinics can be customized to meet age and skill level of every team and community. Call 786-837-6881 or visit http://www.fitterandfaster.com/ to learn more.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.