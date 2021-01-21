Nebraska Will Hold 3-Day High School State Meet With No Spectators

Nebraska will host a three-day, prelims/finals high school state swimming & diving meet, though without any spectators.

The NSAA (Nebraska School Activities Association) approved the meet this week. It will take place from February 25-27, according to The Omaha World-Herald.

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, most states with fall swimming & diving seasons canceled their state championships entirely, and most of the fall and/or winter state championships that haven’t been canceled have been reduced to timed finals events. So Nebraska’s plans to run both prelims and finals marks a notable step for high school sports.

The Omaha World-Herald says there will be no change to qualifiers or to preliminaries. Finals, though, will split up into separate girls and boys sessions on Saturday.

Diving will take place on Thursday, with limited spectators allowed. Swimming prelims will be Friday and swimming finals (with separate girls and boys sessions) on Saturday. The state does plan to televise its finals sessions.

Nebraska’s decision comes as many other states grapple with their winter sports seasons at the high school level, weighing factors like in-person state meets, reduced qualifying fields, spectator limits and timed-final meets.