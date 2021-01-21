International Cricket Council Rules 2020 Athletic Federation Social Media Ranks

According to a 2020 report by BCW Sports, the sports division of global communications agency BCW (Burson Cohn & Wolfe), the International Cricket Council (ICC) has the biggest platform on social media of all international athletic federations. You can read the full rankings and report here. This is the fourth annual social media ranking done by BCW.

The study took many factors into consideration to craft their rankings, including follower count, follower engagement level, account growth, views per post and more. The ICC, with over 59 million followers between Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube, runs circles around the next-best ranked federation, FIFA. Despite soccer/football being a beloved sport worldwide, FIFA checked in at only 37 million followers, a good 20 million behind ICC.

Among Olympic sports, FIFA was the clear top rank, coming in well ahead of FIBA (12 million), the international federation for basketball. In the overall rankings, with both Olympic and non-Olympic federations, FIVB (volleyball) and World Rugby joined the top five at fourth and fifth, respectively, behind ICC, FIFA and FIBA. Only the top three federations, ICC, FIFA and FIBA, surpassed 10 million followers on social last year.

FINA, the international federation for aquatic sports including swimming, diving, high diving, artistic swimming, open water swimming and water polo, made two different top 10 sub-rankings. FINA ranks #8 for most views-per-video on Facebook, with an average of 143,698 views-per-video, and they also rank #9 in terms of LinkedIn follower count with 252,383.

FINA has accounts on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram. It only took 958 followers to get onto the top 10 follower rankings for TikTok, a platform that international federations have been slower to latch onto. That #10 spot was taken by FIL, the International Luge Federation, and they’ve since surpassed 1,000 followers there.

TOP TEN MOST-FOLLOWED ATHLETIC FEDERATIONS ON SOCIAL MEDIA – 2020

Considered platforms: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, TikTok, LinkedIn

International Cricket Council (ICC) – 59,048,874 FIFA – 37,758,132 FIBA – 12,233,101 FIVB – 5,431,537 World Rugby – 5,129,043 World Athletics – 4,038,496 International Teqball Federation – 3,793,708 International Cheer Union – 3,432,398 UCI (cycling) – 3,264,180 Badminton World Federation – 3,109,672

“Our study shows that smaller, younger IFs have already gone through what many traditional IFs are forced to be going through right now: A digital transformation,” said Lars Haue-Pedersen, BCW Sports Managing Director.

“These younger IFs were forced to do so because of lack of coverage in traditional media and are now in the fast lane. It is absolutely stunning to see Teqball and Cheerleading in the top ten, clearly ahead of many larger, Olympic IFs. These more well-established IFs need to act soon if they want to catch up with the younger ones, who for sure will continue to move fast forward. This will indeed be an interesting development to follow post-COVID.”

KEY TAKEAWAYS FROM THE STUDY