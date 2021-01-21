Multi-sport Athlete Madelyn Sursi to Swim at Eastern Michigan in 2021-22

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Mooresville, North Carolina native Madelyn Sursi has announced her commitment to swim at Eastern Michigan University beginning in the fall of 2021.

“I chose EMU because it combines everything I want in a school. Amazing coach, great team which I got to know on zoom, beautiful facilities and great academics. I can’t wait to get to Ypsilanti in the fall and start my career! Go eagles!!”

Sursi is a senior at Lake Norman High School where she was a multi-sport athlete until last year. At the time, she wrote on her NCSA profile: “I am a junior at Lake Norman High School in Mooresville, NC and I was a multi-sport athlete up until this year. My Uncle and 2020 U.S. Olympic Swimming Team Head Coach, Dave Durden, has helped over the years further ignited my passion to be a collegiate swimmer. This year, I have switched to SwimMAC Carolina so I can continue to develop physically, technically, and mentally to help me prepare to be a strong collegiate swimmer. I want my fifth year of year-round swimming to push me to my highest potential and I’m extremely motivated. I have continued to improve my times in my best events every year.”

Sursi specializes in breast, fly, and free. She made the I-MECK 4A Winter All-Conference team for 2019-20 in the 50 free and as a member of the 400 free relay. Just after her junior year high school season, she notched lifetime bests in the 50/100 free at the North Carolina Swimming Senior Short Course Championships. She also competed in the 100/200 breast and 100 fly. Sursi updated her times in all three of those events in December at the North Carolina 18&U Winter Championships.

Best SCY times:

100 breast – 1:06.78

200 breast – 2:28.48

100 fly – 58.12

50 free – 24.58

100 free – 54.83

EMU competes in the Mid-American Conference. At last season’s MAC Championships, it took 1:04.31/2:21.04 in the breaststroke, 55.80 in the fly, and 23.52/51.49 to score in the top-16. She will join Abby Szadorski, Ashley George, and Olivia Clarino in the class of 2025.

