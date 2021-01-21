Alabama To Close Regular Season Friday At Georgia Tech

Courtesy: Alabama Athletics

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama swimming and diving is set to close out its regular season Friday at 1 p.m. against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in Atlanta, Ga.

The Crimson Tide last competed at the McAuley Aquatic Center last season in the Georgia Tech Fall Invitational where the Crimson Tide broke eight school records during the event. The two teams last met in a dual meet on Jan. 20, 2017, with Alabama winning both the men’s meet (145-96) and the women’s meet (150-91) in Atlanta.

Interim Head Coach Ozzie Quevedo Said

“We’re excited to get out there and compete on Friday. It feels like it’s been a long time since we’ve faced another team, and this will give us a chance to work on the details in a competitive environment, both off the blocks and off the boards, before we transition to the championship season. This meet will also serve as the last regular-season competition for a senior class that has meant so much to our program.”

The Crimson Tide Seniors

Up Next

Alabama opens the postseason with the SEC Championships, which will be broken into three different segments this season

Women’s swimming February 17-20 at Gabrielsen Natatorium in Athens, Ga.

Men’s and women’s diving February 17-20 at the Mizzou Aquatic Center in Columbia, Mo.

Men’s swimming February 23-26 at the Mizzou Aquatic Center in Columbia, Mo.

